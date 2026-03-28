‘Weeks, not months’: Marco Rubio reveals surprising new timeline for ending US operation in Iran

Secretary of state speaks as Israel threatens to expand attacks on Iran while Tehran keeps firing missiles at Israel.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMar 28, 2026 04:52 AM IST First published on: Mar 28, 2026 at 04:51 AM IST
France G7 Foreign Ministers MeetingUS Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to the press following a G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting with Partner Countries at the Bourget airport in Le Bourget, outside Paris, Friday, March 27, 2026.

Washington says its military campaign against Iran could end within weeks, even as fighting continues across the Middle East and tensions rise over shipping routes and regional security.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio said the operation would not be prolonged.

“When we are done with them here in the next couple weeks, they will be weaker than they’ve been in recent history,” Rubio told reporters after meeting G7 foreign ministers in France.

His remarks come as US officials send mixed signals about the timeline of the joint offensive with Israel, which began on 28 February with a strike that killed Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has denied claims by US president Donald Trump that talks are progressing, saying no negotiations are under way. However, Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff said meetings with Iran could take place soon.

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‘Attacks will escalate and expand’

Fighting has continued on several fronts, with Israel warning it may widen its military action. Israeli defence minister Israel Katz said: “Despite the warnings, the firing continues. And therefore attacks in Iran will escalate and expand to additional targets.”

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Israeli strikes on Friday targeted sites linked to Iran’s nuclear programme, including facilities connected to uranium processing and reactor use. Iran said there were no casualties and no risk of contamination.

Missile and drone attacks from Iran have continued, with around 10 to 20 strikes reported daily against Israel, suggesting no major drop in its capabilities.

Strait of Hormuz a key concern

The situation in the Strait of Hormuz remains a major global concern, as it handles a large share of the world’s oil shipments.

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Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they had turned back ships and warned that vessels linked to US and Israeli allies would not be allowed to pass. Rubio said keeping the route open would be an “immediate challenge” even after military goals are achieved.

Trump has warned Iran to allow free passage through the strait by 6 April or face further action, including possible strikes on energy infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the conflict has caused rising casualties across the region, including in Iran, Israel and Lebanon, and has increased pressure on global markets and oil supplies.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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