‘Weeks, not months’: Marco Rubio reveals surprising new timeline for ending US operation in Iran

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to the press following a G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting with Partner Countries at the Bourget airport in Le Bourget, outside Paris, Friday, March 27, 2026.

Washington says its military campaign against Iran could end within weeks, even as fighting continues across the Middle East and tensions rise over shipping routes and regional security.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio said the operation would not be prolonged.

“When we are done with them here in the next couple weeks, they will be weaker than they’ve been in recent history,” Rubio told reporters after meeting G7 foreign ministers in France.

His remarks come as US officials send mixed signals about the timeline of the joint offensive with Israel, which began on 28 February with a strike that killed Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has denied claims by US president Donald Trump that talks are progressing, saying no negotiations are under way. However, Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff said meetings with Iran could take place soon.

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‘Attacks will escalate and expand’

Fighting has continued on several fronts, with Israel warning it may widen its military action. Israeli defence minister Israel Katz said: “Despite the warnings, the firing continues. And therefore attacks in Iran will escalate and expand to additional targets.”

Israeli strikes on Friday targeted sites linked to Iran’s nuclear programme, including facilities connected to uranium processing and reactor use. Iran said there were no casualties and no risk of contamination.

Missile and drone attacks from Iran have continued, with around 10 to 20 strikes reported daily against Israel, suggesting no major drop in its capabilities.

Strait of Hormuz a key concern

The situation in the Strait of Hormuz remains a major global concern, as it handles a large share of the world’s oil shipments.

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Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they had turned back ships and warned that vessels linked to US and Israeli allies would not be allowed to pass. Rubio said keeping the route open would be an “immediate challenge” even after military goals are achieved.

Trump has warned Iran to allow free passage through the strait by 6 April or face further action, including possible strikes on energy infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the conflict has caused rising casualties across the region, including in Iran, Israel and Lebanon, and has increased pressure on global markets and oil supplies.