Marco Rubio says he has stripped Qassem Soleimani’s niece of US residency

In a statement, the State Department said Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter were detained by immigration authorities and are being processed for removal from the country.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 5, 2026 06:14 AM IST First published on: Apr 5, 2026 at 05:11 AM IST
US-Iran War Live:US has revoked the permanent residency of a woman identified as a relative of slain Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani. (File/AP Photo)

The United States has revoked the permanent residency of a woman identified as a relative of slain Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying the move was based on her alleged support for Iran’s government.

In a statement, the State Department said Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter were detained by immigration authorities and are being processed for removal from the country.

Rubio said he had “terminated both Afshar and her daughter’s legal status”, describing her as “an outspoken supporter of the Iranian regime who celebrated attacks on Americans”.

The department further alleged that such views would not be tolerated under President Donald Trump, adding that the administration would not allow the US to become a base for individuals backing “anti-American terrorist regimes”.

Also read Iran, US-Israel War News Highlights: Iran rejects Trump’s ultimatum; fire at Kuwait oil complex

Family denies link

Iranian media, however, cited Soleimani’s daughter, Zeinab Soleimani, as rejecting the claim, saying the detained individuals had “no connection whatsoever” to the former Quds Force chief.

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The case has raised questions over free speech protections and whether individuals can face punitive action based on alleged political views or family ties.

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The development comes amid heightened tensions following ongoing hostilities between the US, Israel and Iran, which escalated in late February.

US authorities have taken similar action in recent weeks against individuals said to be related to senior Iranian officials, reflecting mounting domestic pressure to expel such figures.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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