Marco Rubio says he has stripped Qassem Soleimani’s niece of US residency

The United States has revoked the permanent residency of a woman identified as a relative of slain Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying the move was based on her alleged support for Iran’s government.
In a statement, the State Department said Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter were detained by immigration authorities and are being processed for removal from the country.
Rubio said he had “terminated both Afshar and her daughter’s legal status”, describing her as “an outspoken supporter of the Iranian regime who celebrated attacks on Americans”.
The department further alleged that such views would not be tolerated under President Donald Trump, adding that the administration would not allow the US to become a base for individuals backing “anti-American terrorist regimes”.
Iranian media, however, cited Soleimani’s daughter, Zeinab Soleimani, as rejecting the claim, saying the detained individuals had “no connection whatsoever” to the former Quds Force chief.
The case has raised questions over free speech protections and whether individuals can face punitive action based on alleged political views or family ties.
The development comes amid heightened tensions following ongoing hostilities between the US, Israel and Iran, which escalated in late February.
US authorities have taken similar action in recent weeks against individuals said to be related to senior Iranian officials, reflecting mounting domestic pressure to expel such figures.