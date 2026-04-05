Marco Rubio says he has stripped Qassem Soleimani’s niece of US residency

US has revoked the permanent residency of a woman identified as a relative of slain Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani. (File/AP Photo)

The United States has revoked the permanent residency of a woman identified as a relative of slain Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying the move was based on her alleged support for Iran’s government.

In a statement, the State Department said Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter were detained by immigration authorities and are being processed for removal from the country.