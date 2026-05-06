Marco Rubio confirms end of ‘Operation Epic Fury’ as US moves to reopen Strait of Hormuz

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said ‘Operation Epic Fury,’ which began on February 28 against Iran, has ended. Speaking at a White House briefing, he stated the mission had “achieved its objectives”. The US and Iran are trying to reach an agreement that would end hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Rubio said the US had made some adjustments to a draft UN resolution on the Strait of Hormuz to avoid potential vetoes by China and Russia, news agency Reuters reported. The revised draft demands Iran stop its attacks, mining, and tolling in the waterway, and allow humanitarian relief to come through.