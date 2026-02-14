After Trump’s Greenland takeover threats, Marco Rubio delivers a surprising message to NATO allies in Munich

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio walks to a meeting of G7 foreign ministers at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany. (AP Photo)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s address at the annual Munich Security Conference Saturday provided relief to Washington’s European allies, who were at their wits’ end barely a month ago over US President Donald Trump’s repeated threats to take over Greenland, casting a shadow over NATO.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Rubio offered a reassuring message to the leaders at the summit that Europe and America “belong together”, dousing concerns about a rupture in transatlantic ties, and added that the White House wants “Europe to be strong” — a stark contrast to Trump’s tone.

He reminded the attendees, many of whom are Washington’s NATO allies, that “our destiny is and always will be intertwined with yours”, citing the two world wars of the 20th century, while pushing for changes in the relationship and the international institutions that have defined the post-World War II world order.