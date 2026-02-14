After Trump’s Greenland takeover threats, Marco Rubio delivers a surprising message to NATO allies in Munich

Rubio's message comes barely a month after Washington's European allies were at their wits’ end over US President Donald Trump’s repeated threats to take over Greenland, casting a shadow over NATO.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio walks to a meeting of G7 foreign ministers at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany. (AP Photo)U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio walks to a meeting of G7 foreign ministers at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany. (AP Photo)
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s address at the annual Munich Security Conference Saturday provided relief to Washington’s European allies, who were at their wits’ end barely a month ago over US President Donald Trump’s repeated threats to take over Greenland, casting a shadow over NATO.

Rubio offered a reassuring message to the leaders at the summit that Europe and America “belong together”, dousing concerns about a rupture in transatlantic ties, and added that the White House wants “Europe to be strong” — a stark contrast to Trump’s tone.

He reminded the attendees, many of whom are Washington’s NATO allies, that “our destiny is and always will be intertwined with yours”, citing the two world wars of the 20th century, while pushing for changes in the relationship and the international institutions that have defined the post-World War II world order.

Last month, the Trump administration threatened to impose new tariffs on several European countries in a bid to secure US control of Greenland – a semiautonomous territory of NATO ally Denmark – citing the Arctic region’s growing strategic significance and deeming it important for US national security.

Trump said that the US would take over Greenland “one way or the other,” adding that making a deal would be an easier option. His statements were followed by criticism from European leaders, including those from Denmark and Greenland.

Trump backed off his threats against Europe and ruled out taking Greenland by force, after he and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte had agreed on further talks between the US, Denmark and Greenland on updating a 1951 agreement that governs US military access and presence on the Arctic island.

While offering a reassuring message on the future of the defence ties, Rubio stood firmly by his conservative President, critiquing Europe’s stance on climate change, migration and open borders. He denounced “a climate cult” and “an unprecedented wave of mass migration that threatens the cohesion of our societies.”

On Friday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz opened this year’s gathering by calling for the US and Europe to “repair and revive trans-Atlantic trust together.” But he and other European officials made clear that they will stand by their values, including their approach to free speech, climate change and free trade.

