Mar-a-Lago Shooting Live Updates: FBI dedicating all resources to investigate shooting incident at Trump’s residence in Florida, says Kash Patel

Mar-a-Lago Shooting Live Updates: A man was shot and killed by the US Secret Service after he allegedly entered the secure perimeter of US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, the US Secret Service has said. The incident took place around 01:30am ET (local time) on Sunday.

The Secret Service has said that the man was spotted near the north gate and his identity is still not known. The man is said to be in his 20s, BBC reported. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were at the White House in Washington DC when the suspect was shot dead after entering the secure perimeter at the Republican leader’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, CNN reported.

Story continues below this ad According to the Secret Service, the suspect was “observed by the north gate of the Mar-a-Lago property carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can.” Live Updates Feb 22, 2026 11:59 PM IST Mar-a-Lago Shooting Live Updates: Where were President Trump and First Lady Melania during the incident in Florida? US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were in the White House, Washington DC when a man entered the secure perimeter of Republican leader's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Sunday and was shot dead by US Secret Service agents. Feb 22, 2026 10:55 PM IST Mar-a-Lago Shooting Live Updates: Attorney General Pam Bondi says she spoke with Trump regarding intrusion and shooting at Mar-a-Lago US Attorney General Pam Bondi on Sunday informed that she has been speaking with President Donald Trump and coordinating with the federal partners after a man was shot dead by the Secret Service agents as he entered the secure perimeter of the Republican leader's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In a post on X, Bondi said, "I have been speaking with President Trump and coordinating with our federal partners throughout the morning regarding the intrusion and shooting at Mar-A-Lago. Grateful that President of the United States and our law enforcement agents are safe." I have been speaking with President Trump and coordinating with our federal partners throughout the morning regarding the intrusion and shooting at Mar-A-Lago.



Grateful that @potus and our law enforcement agents are safe. — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) February 22, 2026 Feb 22, 2026 10:14 PM IST Mar-a-Lago Shooting Live Updates: Deceased suspect named as 21-year-old Austin Martin, say reports The man who was fatally shot by the US Secret Service at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence has been identified as 21-year-old Austin Martin, BBC reported quoting CBS News. Feb 22, 2026 10:06 PM IST Mar-a-Lago Shooting Live Updates: White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt praises Secret Service for quick action White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, on Sunday, praised the US Secret Service for its quick and decisive action after a man was shot dead by the agency after he allegedly entered the secure perimeter of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In a post on X, Leavitt said, "In the middle of the night while most Americans were asleep, the United States Secret Service acted quickly and decisively to neutralize a crazy person, armed with a gun and a gas canister, who intruded President Trump’s home. Federal law enforcement are working 24/7 to keep our country safe and protect all Americans. It’s shameful and reckless that Democrats have chosen to shut down their Department." In the middle of the night while most Americans were asleep, the United States Secret Service acted quickly and decisively to neutralize a crazy person, armed with a gun and a gas canister, who intruded President Trump’s home. Federal law enforcement are working 24/7 to keep our… https://t.co/MYTsHqR4cx — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) February 22, 2026 Feb 22, 2026 10:02 PM IST Mar-a-Lago Shooting Live Updates: FBI dedicating all resources to investigate shooting incident at Trump’s residence in Florida, says Kash Patel The FBI is dedicating all necessary resources in the investigation of a shooting incident reported at US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Sunday, said FBI Director Kash Patel. In a post on X, Patel wrote, "FBI is dedicating all necessary resources in the investigation of this morning’s incident at President Trump’s Mar-A-Lago - where an armed individual was shot and killed after unlawfully entering the perimeter. We will continue working closely with Secret Service as well our state and federal partners and will provide updates as we are able." FBI is dedicating all necessary resources in the investigation of this morning’s incident at President Trump’s Mar-A-Lago - where an armed individual was shot and killed after unlawfully entering the perimeter. We will continue working closely with @SecretService as well our… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 22, 2026 Feb 22, 2026 09:02 PM IST Mar-a-Lago Shooting Live Updates: What has US Secret Service said regarding the man killed near Trump's residence? The US Secret Service has released a statement after killing a man in his 20s who allegedly entered the secure perimeter at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Sunday. The Secret Service said, "On February 22, around 1:30 am, a male in his early 20s was shot by U.S. Secret Service agents and a deputy from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) following an unauthorized entry into the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago." "The individual, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced deceased. The individual was observed by the north gate of the Mar-a-Lago property carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can." Feb 22, 2026 08:45 PM IST Mar-a-Lago Shooting Live Updates: Secret Service special agent says, 'No law enforcement officer injured' US Secret Service Special Agent Rafael Barros has said that two special agents were involved in the shooting the suspect at Mar-a-Lago resort on Sunday and that no law enforcement officer was injured in the incident. Secret Service agent Barros also confirmed that US President Donald Trump was not in Florida at the time of the incident. Feb 22, 2026 08:36 PM IST Mar-a-Lago Shooting Live Updates: Palm Beach county sheriff says not clear how many shots were fired Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, during a briefing, said that the department is not sure how many shots were fired when the man was killed near President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Sunday. Feb 22, 2026 08:28 PM IST Mar-a-Lago Shooting Live Updates: President Trump, First Lady Melania were at the White House in Washington DC during the incident US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were at the White House in Washington DC when the Secret Service killed the man, who had entered the secure perimeter at the Republican leader's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, CNN reported. Feb 22, 2026 08:19 PM IST Mar-a-Lago Shooting Live Updates: Suspect's identity remains unknown The identity of the man, who is reported to be in his 20s, has not been revealed yet. The Secret Service has said that none of its protectees were present at the location at the time of the incident. Feb 22, 2026 08:15 PM IST Mar-a-Lago Shooting Live Updates: FBI and Secret Service to provide update on shooting near Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Secret Service are expected to provide an update on the shooting near President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence on Sunday. Feb 22, 2026 08:12 PM IST Mar-a-Lago Shooting Live Updates: Secret Service has said that a man was killed after he entered the secure perimeter of Mar-a-Lago Secret Service has said that a man was killed after entering the secure perimeter of US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence on Sunday around 1:30 ET (local time). Secret Service has said that the suspect was spotted near the north gate, BBC reported.

