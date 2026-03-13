Man who rammed car into Michigan synagogue was US citizen born in Lebanon: Officials

The suspect, Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, was shot dead by security officers after he drove his vehicle into a hallway at Temple Israel synagogue, one of the largest Reform synagogues in the United States.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readMar 13, 2026 11:47 PM IST First published on: Mar 13, 2026 at 11:47 PM IST
Michigan Synagogue AttackLaw enforcement escort families away from the Temple Israel synagogue Thursday, March 12, 2026, in West Bloomfield Township, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

A man who drove a vehicle into a synagogue in the US state of Michigan has been identified as a 41-year-old naturalised American citizen born in Lebanon, federal officials said Thursday.

The suspect, Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, was shot dead by security officers after he drove his vehicle into a hallway at Temple Israel synagogue, one of the largest Reform synagogues in the United States.

Who was Ayman Mohamad Ghazali?

Ghazali was born in Lebanon and entered the United States in 2011 on an immediate relative visa as the spouse of a US citizen. Officials from the Department of Homeland Security said he later became a naturalised US citizen in 2016.

Authorities have not yet determined what led him to carry out the attack.

Investigators are still trying to determine the motive. “We believe this was a targeted act of violence against the Jewish community,” Jennifer Runyan, special agent in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Detroit field office, said at a news conference.

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Mike Bouchard, sheriff of Oakland County, Michigan, said authorities have not yet established what led the suspect to carry out the attack.

“What drove this person into action has to be determined by the investigation,” Bouchard said.

No children or staff inside the synagogue were injured. The building houses an early childhood centre with about 140 children. A security officer was struck by the vehicle and briefly knocked unconscious but did not suffer life-threatening injuries. About 30 law enforcement officers were treated for smoke inhalation.

Dale Young, chief of the West Bloomfield Police Department, said synagogue security officers “engaged the individual and neutralised the threat”.

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Michigan Synagogue Attack
Police respond to the scene of a shooting and vehicle attack near Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich., on Thursday, March 12, 2026. (Jacob Hamilton/Ann Arbor News via AP)

Witnesses inside the synagogue described the moment of the crash. Cassi Cohen, a staff member at Temple Israel, told the AP she heard a loud bang and quickly locked herself and colleagues inside an office.

“When I heard the crash, I knew it was bad,” she said.Parents later rushed to the synagogue to collect their children after authorities cleared the building. Some families were reunited at a nearby Jewish community centre.

The attack comes amid heightened security at synagogues following the war between Israel and Iran, which began after US and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

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US President Donald Trump said he had been briefed on the incident and called it a “terrible thing”.

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Meanwhile, in a post on X a source familiar with the situation said the suspect had shared photos online of family members, including children, who were reportedly killed in a recent Israeli strike in Mashghara in Lebanon. Authorities have not confirmed that claim.

Temple Israel has about 12,000 members and is one of the largest Reform Jewish congregations in the United States.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement that the state’s Jewish community “should be able to live and practise their faith in peace”.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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