Man drives car into pedestrians at grocery store in California mountain town, injuring 4

A vehicle plowed into and injured pedestrians at the entrance of a grocery store in a scenic California mountain town Saturday, police reported.

Four people, including some children, were hurt when the 49-year-old man drove into the front of the Truckee Safeway in the afternoon, town police said in a statement. Their injuries were said not to be life-threatening.

Police said they believe the man, who is from the San Joaquin Valley city of Coalinga, intentionally struck the pedestrians and the store. Scotty Mathewson, 39, said he was shopping with his wife when he heard the crash and frantic screaming.

While his wife called 911, Mathewson helped others make sure no one was trapped under rubble or the pickup. He said a boy’s baseball team was raising money at a table in front of the store, and as he ran to help, parents were desperately trying to reunite with their kids.

“We see things in the news, and we watch things on YouTube or TV and stuff, but it’s all removed,” he said. “At least for me, this is the first time that it’s palpable.” Mathewson also said pedestrians and shoppers screamed at the driver and tried to open the vehicle, but its doors were locked. He added that the driver was “calmly sitting in there” until police arrived and detained him minutes later.

Story continues below this ad

The 49-year-old driver was booked on charges related to assault with a deadly weapon, felony vandalism and probation violation. He was jailed in a facility in Nevada City, which is the seat of Nevada County and is about an hour’s drive from Truckee on the other side of a 7,000-foot mountain pass. There was no public contact or attorney listed yet for the driver as of Saturday evening.

Truckee, which is home to about 17,000 residents, is known for its pristine winter beauty and proximity to Lake Tahoe and Donner Lake. February is typically a busy month there for winter sports including skiing, snowboarding and snowshoeing.