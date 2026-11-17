Nvidia’s ousted CEO Jensen Huang maintained a tight hold over the company’s operations and the employees for 33 years until he was hit by scandals of affairs and landed in the middle of a probe into a national security threat. While he may have resigned now, his family’s control, especially that of his daughter, seems to be worrying for the company.

Madison Huang had become a powerful presence inside Nvidia before her father, Jensen, resigned as CEO last week, according to more than a dozen current and former employees cited by The New York Times. She is apparently so influential that she even shouts at her managers and seniors at Nvidia, thanks to her unhindered access to her father and, through him, to the members of the Nvidia board of directors.

ALSO READ | Jensen Huang-Alice Huang affair: How the Nvidia scandal became a US security concern

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How many from Jensen Huang’s family work at Nvidia?

The Huang family influence isn’t limited to Madison. Jensen Huang’s son, Spencer (36), and son-in-law, Nico Caprez (35). Spencer works at Nvidia as a director of product management, focusing on robotics product management and Nico is the vice-president of global AI infrastructure growth.

Madison Huang joined Nvidia in 2020 after studying at the Culinary Institute of America and Le Cordon Bleu in Paris and London. She had managed luxury hotels and an Italian pastry shop owned by LVMH before attending London Business School. At Nvidia, she was known for her marketing skills and public appearances. She also attended quarterly meetings with her father’s executive team, presented to the board and helped shape his public image.

Her brother, Spencer, joined Nvidia in 2022 after earning a degree from Columbia College Chicago and running a bar in Taipei for eight years. The NYT sources described him as quiet and focused on his responsibilities.

Caprez, who met Madison at London Business School, joined Nvidia in 2024 and became involved in cracking deals for the company. He, too, used to attend executive-team meetings with Jensen Huang.

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However, 35-year-old Madison is understood to be the most influential among the three.

Why Jensen Huang resigned

Jensen Huang resigned after disclosures about extramarital relationships with two Nvidia executives and a customer, Alice Huang, whom US US intelligence suspects was working for Chinese intelligence. The continued presence of family members at Nvidia has reportedly prompted concern among some senior executives about divided loyalties, especially as supporters have urged the former CEO’s return and President Donald Trump has said he would not mind seeing him back.

ALSO READ | Jensen Huang’s return as CEO not Nvidia’s plan: Report

Jensen told employees they should be ‘afraid of his daughter Madison’

Officially, she is a senior director of product marketing for physical AI; but in practice, she acted as a chief of staff to her father, NYT reported, citing the employees said. They described her as influential in marketing and communications, with access to senior executives and the board.

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But what is worrisome is Madison’s management style. The NYT sources said her style of operations fostered tension within the company.

The employees NYT spoke to described Madison’s administration as tumultuous, involving rude behaviour. One episode involved a conference in New Delhi in February. Jensen Huang withdrew shortly before the event and suddenly asked longtime Nvidia executive Jay Puri to attend in his place.

ALSO READ | ‘I hope you die’: Jensen Huang abused, threw bottle at staffer, says report

During a planning call, Madison Huang yelled at several employees, including Puri, for being unprepared, NYT reported. Puri eventually interrupted and said he could answer her questions if she stopped yelling at him.

He left Nvidia less than six months later.

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Two people familiar with Jensen Huang’s comments said he sometimes threatened to send his angry daughter to confront employees and told them to be afraid of her. Even senior executives were not able to speak up against Madison because she had direct access to her father and their boss, the NYT report stated.

Employees also described other confrontations. Madison Huang reportedly yelled at her brother and at executives who formally managed her or outranked her. During a marketing-team call late last year, a vice-president had a panic attack and left the meeting, two people said. Nvidia’s human resources department required her to attend weekly coaching sessions on her management style for several months after employees complained, three people told NYT.

ALSO READ | Jensen Huang had a ‘third affair’; this one with another Nvidia employee: Report

She also reportedly clashed with Kress over investments in robotics companies and deals Caprez wanted to pursue with data centre businesses. Employees estimated that more than a dozen senior executives had left in recent years because they did not want to work with Madison.

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Madison’s yelling matches did not stop there. She also reportedly clashed with Ian Buck, an Nvidia vice-president and the creator of CUDA, the software that enables Nvidia chips to be used for AI training. Before the company’s developer conference in March, Buck had planned to improvise a presentation for reporters.

Madison Huang yelled at him in front of the communications team, a person familiar with the meeting said. Buck later became upset with his own communications staff.

Madison pressured Nvidia to protect Jensen Huang’s image

The Times also reported that Madison Huang pushed Nvidia to make greater use of “Toy Jensen”, a cartoon version of her father. The company used the character on merchandise and in videos for new employees. At its March developer conference, Nvidia sold a $178 sweater featuring the cartoon, and Jensen Huang’s keynote ended with a video of the character singing with robots. Some employees worried the character made the company seem like a cult, the report said. Nvidia stopped using it in marketing after Jensen Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife.

In celebration of the holiday season, our CEO’s #AI avatar, Toy Jensen, sings in his musical debut. A performance created with @NVIDIAOmniverse Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE) technology. Learn more at https://t.co/VUS4UHKQtk. Happy Holidays! https://t.co/MSPXlC6ABV — NVIDIA (@nvidia) December 22, 2022

Madison Huang also pressed the company’s communications team to do more to protect her father’s reputation. In May 2025, she played a central role in hiring crisis communications firm Heller to advise on the family’s public image, five people familiar with the strategy told NYT. When the newspaper reported later that year on Nvidia’s business with Megaspeed and Jensen Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang, his daughter urged the communications team to respond forcefully and involve Heller.

The Catch-22 over Huang family members’s position at Nvidia

With the departure of Jensen, and no plan in the Nvidia board for his reinstatement, Madison’s position has presented a challenge for the senior management. Nvidia interim CEO Colette Kress must now decide what role Madison Huang will have after her father’s departure. Kress will also have to decide on Spencer and Madison’s husband Nico.

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David Yoffie, a Harvard Business School professor who has served on more than a dozen corporate boards, said nepotism rarely works well. “Nepotism is almost always a bad idea,” he said.

Business news website Inc. spoke to Matt Allen, a clinical professor of family enterprises at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, on the Huang family dynamics at Nvidia. He said that the chances of Madison or Spencer being appointed CEO is very low as there would be a huge “experience and credibility gap”.

At the same time, he said, the Nvidia would need to convey a sense of confidence, strength and continuity to its shareholders and the market. Allen told Inc. that elevation of a family name may show a companies “commitment to core values”. But in this case, it may not work in Nvidia’s favour, he pointed out. This is because Huang’s relationship with Alice and the allegations of his affairs with two Nvidia executives violate the company’s core values.

Allen was further quoted as saying by Inc.: “Unfortunately, in this case, the shared family name creates a situation of guilty by association for the children.”