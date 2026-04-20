Louisiana shooting: Gunman kills his own children, was dealing with mental health issues

A man lights a candle during a prayer vigil for the victims of a mass shooting earlier in the day, Sunday, April 19, 2026, in Shreveport, La. (AP Photo)

Eight children, ranging from one to 14, were killed after a gunman opened fire at multiple locations in Shreveport, La, before being shot dead during a police chase.

The 31-year-old attacker, identified as Shamar Elkins, was reportedly dealing with mental health issues and had recently expressed suicidal thoughts, his family members said in interviews, according to The New York Times.

The victims of the shooting included seven of the gunman’s children, with police detailing the attack as execution-style.

Elkins also shot two other people, including his wife, who was hospitalised with life-threatening injuries.

Following this, Elkins carjacked a vehicle and tried to flee, when police pursued him into another neighbourhood in Bossier Parish and fired at him. He was later pronounced dead.