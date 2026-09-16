Lindsay Clancy trial: Who is holdout juror in US mother’s 3-child murder case? Past under scrutiny
Michael P. Desronvil had been arrested on a domestic-assault-and-battery charge after his then-wife told police that he had grabbed her by the throat and thrown her into a bedroom dresser during an argument.
The lone holdout juror whose refusal to join the other members of the jury contributed to the deadlock in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial had himself faced a domestic violence charge and was subject to a restraining order during part of the proceedings, Boston Globe and NBC10 Boston reported, citing court records.
The juror, identified by the Globe as Michael P. Desronvil, 48, of Bridgewater, was also facing an eviction case over unpaid rent while he was serving on the jury. The revelations have raised questions about how prospective jurors were screened before the closely watched Massachusetts trial.
The disclosures, however, do not establish that Desronvil was legally barred from jury service or that he improperly influenced the verdict. His 2021 domestic-assault-and-battery charge was later dismissed, and it remains unclear whether he disclosed his legal history during jury selection.
The juror’s legal history has raised questions about jury screening, whether relevant information was disclosed, and whether his role in the mistrial could affect Lindsay Clancy’s possible retrial.
What happened in the Lindsay Clancy trial?
Clancy, 36, admitted killing her three children, 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan, at the family’s Duxbury home in January 2023. She pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, arguing that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and could not resist voices telling her to kill her children and herself.
Who Is the Lindsay Clancy Trial's Holdout Juror?
A mistrial was declared after a single juror deadlocked the panel 11-1 regarding criminal responsibility. Legal records have since surfaced regarding his background.
1. The Trial
Lindsay Clancy, 36Massachusetts mother accused of killing her three children in 2023. She admitted killing them but pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. The trial ended in a mistrial on Sept. 4 after jurors could not agree.
2. The Holdout
Michael P. Desronvil, 48From Bridgewater, Massachusetts. Reportedly the lone holdout during deliberations. Other jurors stated the panel was 11-1 over criminal responsibility.
3. His Legal History
2021 →
Domestic Violence Charge
Faced a domestic assault and battery charge after an allegation involving his wife. The charge was later dismissed.
2025–26 →
Restraining Order
Nephew obtained a civil restraining order against him following an alleged assault. Order remained active during part of the Clancy trial.
2026 →
Eviction Case
While serving on Clancy's jury, his landlord pursued eviction over unpaid rent. Housing court judgment exceeded $12,000.
2026 →
Eviction Case
While serving on Clancy's jury, his landlord pursued eviction over unpaid rent. Housing court judgment exceeded $12,000.
HOW DID HE GET ON THE JURY?
Massachusetts juror questionnaires ask prospective jurors about arrests, criminal charges, and court orders, but the documents are sealed. It remains unclear whether Desronvil disclosed his legal history. Legal analysts note an arrest does not automatically disqualify someone from service; the key question is whether information was deliberately misrepresented.
5. Why It Matters: Could This Affect a Retrial?
Prosecutors have not yet announced whether they will retry Clancy.
Her defense team has sought a full acquittal.
The legal impact of the juror background revelations on the mistrial and any potential retrial remains unclear.
Prosecutors argued that the killings were premeditated and that Clancy understood that what she was doing was wrong.
After six weeks of testimony, the jury deliberated for seven days but failed to reach a unanimous verdict. Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial on September 4.
Several jurors later told news organisations that the panel was split 11-1, with 11 jurors favouring a finding that Clancy was not criminally responsible and Desronvil as the lone holdout. The Globe reported that jurors repeatedly told the judge they were unable to reach agreement.
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What is known about the holdout juror?
The Globe reported that Desronvil had been arrested in September 2021 on a domestic-assault-and-battery charge after his then-wife told police that he had grabbed her by the throat and thrown her into a bedroom dresser during an argument.
The charge was later dismissed, and Desronvil was never convicted in that case.
Separately, a Brockton District Court judge issued a civil restraining order against Desronvil in August 2025 involving his teenage nephew. The judge found a “substantial likelihood of immediate danger of abuse”, the report added.
The order required Desronvil to stay away from his nephew and surrender firearms. It remained active until August 11, 2026, during the third week of the Clancy trial.
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NBC10 Boston reported that an active restraining order and an eviction case involving the holdout juror had been uncovered through court documents and interviews.
Was he allowed to serve on the jury?
The Boston Globe reported that prospective jurors were required to disclose interactions with law enforcement and the judicial system. Their questionnaires were signed under penalty of perjury, with warnings that deliberately concealing a material fact could be punishable by a fine.
Legal experts cited by the Globe said a past prosecution for domestic violence does not automatically make someone ineligible for jury service. Prosecutors or defence lawyers could nevertheless seek to remove such a juror, either for cause or through a peremptory challenge.
CBS News legal analyst Caroline Polisi said the key question is whether the juror deliberately misrepresented information during the selection process. An arrest itself is not an automatic disqualification.
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At present, it is not publicly known whether Desronvil disclosed the 2021 charge or the later restraining order, or whether the prosecution, defence or judge knew about them.
What could happen to Lindsay Clancy’s case?
Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz has not announced whether prosecutors will seek a retrial. Clancy’s lawyer Kevin Reddington has asked the court to acquit her before a possible second trial. The Globe reported that the defence is also challenging the circumstances surrounding the mistrial and the holdout juror.
Judge Sullivan has scheduled a hearing for September 29 to determine the next steps. The newly disclosed information about Desronvil could become relevant if another jury is selected, but there is currently no public ruling that his history invalidates the mistrial or requires Clancy’s acquittal.
Why is the juror’s identity controversial?
The court has taken steps to keep the identities of jurors confidential amid intense attention surrounding the case. CBS Boston reported on September 15 that Sullivan extended an order concealing the jurors’ names indefinitely, citing the risk of “immediate and irreparable injury” amid social-media reactions to the deliberations.
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The Globe, however, identified Desronvil through its own reporting, including photographs, court records and an interview with another juror.
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