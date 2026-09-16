Lindsay Clancy trial: Who is holdout juror in US mother’s 3-child murder case? Past under scrutiny

Lindsay Clancy looks on as Judge William Sullivan has declared a mistrial in Plymouth, US, September 4, 2026. (Reuters/image modified using AI)

The lone holdout juror whose refusal to join the other members of the jury contributed to the deadlock in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial had himself faced a domestic violence charge and was subject to a restraining order during part of the proceedings, Boston Globe and NBC10 Boston reported, citing court records.

The juror, identified by the Globe as Michael P. Desronvil, 48, of Bridgewater, was also facing an eviction case over unpaid rent while he was serving on the jury. The revelations have raised questions about how prospective jurors were screened before the closely watched Massachusetts trial.

The disclosures, however, do not establish that Desronvil was legally barred from jury service or that he improperly influenced the verdict. His 2021 domestic-assault-and-battery charge was later dismissed, and it remains unclear whether he disclosed his legal history during jury selection.