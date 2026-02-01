5-year-old Ramos, his father return to Minneapolis after being released from Texas detention centre

In this photo released by US Rep. Joaquin Castro, Adrian Conejo Arias and his son, five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos are seen in San Antonio, Texas after being released from Dilley detention center. (Joaquin Castro via AP)

A five-year-old boy named Liam Conejo Ramos and his father have returned to Minneapolis after being held for a week in the Texas detention facility, according to US House representative Joaquin Castro. The Texas politician on Sunday said that he picked up the father-son duo from the detention centre and brought them to Minneapolis.

Ramos and his father Adrian Conejo Arias were detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on January 20 from the Minneapolis driveway and sent 1,300 miles away to a Texas detention facility which is made to detain family members.

In a post on X, Castro wrote, “Yesterday, five-year-old Liam and his dad Adrian were released from Dilley detention center. I picked them up last night and escorted them back to Minnesota this morning.”

Thank you to everyone who demanded freedom for Liam. We… pic.twitter.com/XmUvXEthma — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) February 1, 2026

The congressman from Texas further informed, “Liam is now home. With his hat and his backpack. Thank you to everyone who demanded freedom for Liam. We won’t stop until all the children and families are home.”

In this image provided by U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, Castro, left, visits with 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father, Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, at the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas. (Rep. Joaquin Castro via AP)

A photo of the five-year-old Ecuadorian preschooler wearing a bunny hat and a coat went viral on social media which sparked outrage across the United States as reports claimed that the child, who was detained by the immigrations agents from the Minneapolis driveway, was used as bait in order for the authorities to try and arrest his mother, The Guardian reported.

The development comes after a federal judge ordered the release of the preschooler and his father stating that they be released “as soon as practicable,” and no later than Tuesday as their immigration case will pass through the courts.

The family’s lawyer, in a statement said, “We are now working closely with our clients and their family to ensure a safe and timely reunion. We are pleased that the family will now be able to focus on being together and finding some peace after this traumatic ordeal.”