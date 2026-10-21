‘Presidential madness’: US anchor Lawrence O’Donnell reacts to Trump’s remarks on senator’s physique

American news channel MS NOW host Lawrence O’Donnell has criticised US President Donald Trump for focusing on Ohio Senator Jon Husted’s physique while praising him at a campaign rally in Kentucky, calling the remarks “presidential madness”.

On his show, O’Donnell played a video of Trump describing how he examined Husted’s body, including his backside, shoulders, feet, hands and jawline, before ‘patting him on the shoulder’.

“I stood right over here and I examined his ass. I examined his ass, and then I looked at his shoulders. I looked at his feet. I looked at his hand. I looked at his jawline. Studying, he’s got a jawline. But I then patted him on the shoulder, and it was like a piece of steel. I sort of, I’m still recovering,” Trump said.