‘Presidential madness’: US anchor Lawrence O’Donnell reacts to Trump’s remarks on senator’s physique

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Trump made the remarks at a rally in US state of Kentucky while praising Jon Husted, a former college football player who is running for re-election to the US Senate in Ohio

Written by: Syed Ilham Jafri
3 min readUpdated: Oct 21, 2026 12:26 PM IST
President Donald Trump gestures after Sen. Jon Husted, R-Ohio, spoke at a campaign rally at the Covelli Centre, in Youngstown, Ohio, Monday, Oct. 12, 2026. (AP Photo)President Donald Trump gestures after Sen. Jon Husted, R-Ohio, spoke at a campaign rally at the Covelli Centre, in Youngstown, Ohio, Monday, Oct. 12, 2026. (AP Photo)
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American news channel MS NOW host Lawrence O’Donnell has criticised US President Donald Trump for focusing on Ohio Senator Jon Husted’s physique while praising him at a campaign rally in Kentucky, calling the remarks “presidential madness”.

On his show, O’Donnell played a video of Trump describing how he examined Husted’s body, including his backside, shoulders, feet, hands and jawline, before ‘patting him on the shoulder’.

“I stood right over here and I examined his ass. I examined his ass, and then I looked at his shoulders. I looked at his feet. I looked at his hand. I looked at his jawline. Studying, he’s got a jawline. But I then patted him on the shoulder, and it was like a piece of steel. I sort of, I’m still recovering,” Trump said.

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Introducing the clip, O’Donnell said: “I know you don’t believe me. You should not believe me. It shouldn’t be possible. The President of the United States said that. And so here is the real video. This is not AI. This is really the current President of the United States.”

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After playing the video, O’Donnell questioned how the ‘world’ and the media would have reacted had other prominent politicians made similar remarks while endorsing a candidate.

“You can imagine what would have happened in this world, in this news media, if in praising a candidate, Joe Biden said it was because, quote, I examined his ass. Imagine if Kamala Harris said that. Imagine if Barack Obama, George W. Bush, George Washington, and anyone in between in the history of American politics, who you can think of, said that,” he said.

He also asked viewers to imagine a gay politician making the same comments, naming former transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

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“This is madness. This is utter insanity. Yes, it’s silly, and yes, it’s easy to joke about, and it will be joked about forever. But it is also presidential madness,” O’Donnell said.

What Trump said about Jon Husted

Trump made the remarks at a rally in US state of Kentucky while praising Husted, a former college football player who is running for re-election to the US Senate in Ohio. Trump has repeatedly highlighted the physical appearance of Republican candidates during campaign appearances.

Also Read | ‘Better be careful’: Trump snaps at reporter over whistleblower programme

The comments also became a talking point at a gathering of Ohio Republicans. According to the CNN, Husted acknowledged that Trump had been discussing him as a football player, while Republican Senator Bernie Moreno joked: “Unlike the president of the United States, I will not comment on his anatomy,” before praising Husted as a senator.

O’Donnell, meanwhile, characterised Trump’s focus on Husted’s physique rather than his political record as another example of what he described as the president’s ‘cognitive decline’.

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Syed Ilham Jafri
Syed Ilham Jafri

Syed Ilham Jafri is a Trainee Sub Editor at The Indian Express, working on the Digital Desk covering breaking news, politics, global developments, and current affairs. He is involved in copy editing, live news blogs, SEO optimisation and digital publishing. He also writes for Express's Fresh Take and Books and Literature section. Academic Background Ilham has completed his Master's in International Journalism from the University of Leeds, United Kingdom, and holds a Bachelor's degree in English Literature with History from Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi. Areas of Interest Ilham's interests lie in media, politics, culture, world affairs, public discourse, communications, and digital, algorithmic and AI-driven public spheres. Alongside newsroom work, he has previously worked on communications and research-based roles with organisations including HIMAL Southasian, and the Software Freedom Law Center. He has also led and contributed to several student editorial initiatives and publications. His work engages with questions of media narratives, identity, and contemporary social and political culture. ... Read More

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