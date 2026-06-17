Texas plane crash: One dead after business jet crashes onto highway in Laredo | Video

The plane departed from Los Cabos International Airport in Mexico at 6:19 pm. It's not clear what caused the crash as it reached Laredo, about 225 kilometres southwest of San Antonio. 

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readUpdated: Jun 17, 2026 02:31 PM IST
Texas jet crash,People attempt to pull passengers out of a plane after it crashed on a highway Tuesday, June 16, 2026, in Laredo, Texas. (AP photo)
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One person was killed after a business jet carrying six people crashed onto a highway in Laredo, Texas, on Tuesday night, as motorists and first responders rushed to pull survivors from the burning wreckage. Authorities have not yet said whether the victim was on board the aircraft or on the ground, news agency Associated Press reported.

Many came upon the burning plane, which was nearly sheared in half and tipped on its side, and captured dramatic rescue scenes on video or rushed toward the aircraft on foot to help, it added.

 

Business jet crashes near Texas airport

The plane departed from Los Cabos International Airport in Mexico at 6:19 pm. It’s not clear what caused the crash as it reached Laredo, about 225 kilometres southwest of San Antonio.

The plane crashed on the Loop 20 highway near the Texas-Mexico border shortly after 10 pm, said Jose Baeza, an investigator with the Laredo Police Department. Dashcam footage posted on social media showed the aircraft careening down the highway, taking out a light post before coming to a stop. It came to a rest not far from the Laredo International Airport.

Motorists race to free survivors

“It looked like part of a movie. I was in shock,” AP quoted Zayra Garza, an esthetician who was driving her coworkers home when she came upon the crash, as saying.

 

She saw a person from inside the cockpit trying to break the window, while others from the outside were also trying to open it as the fuselage burned. Her husband also jumped out to help. Finally, when the door opened, she saw three teenagers emerge outside, followed by someone whom she believed was a pilot. A crew then tried to pull out an unconscious passenger. 

No injuries on the ground were immediately reported, though five officers were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The plane was a Cessna Citation Latitude twin jet, according to information from FligthAware, an aviation tracking and data company.

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Bystanders witnessing the crash hurried toward the burning wreckage. Two people carrying a sledgehammer and a shovel used them to break the cockpit glass and try to open the door. 

jet crash texas Firefighters work at the site of a plane crash, in Laredo, Texas, U.S., June 16, 2026. (source:Laredo Police Department/Handout via REUTERS )
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Firefighters and police join rescue effort

A firefighter used a small ladder and climbed into the aircraft and retrieved the left passenger while the others directed a hose on the burning wreckage. Officers who helped to hold the door open often staggered away from the smoke.

Cause under investigation

The cause remains under investigation, but Gilberto Sanchez, Laredo International Airport Director, told local station KGNS that the aircraft had a mechanical failure. 

NetJets, the owner company, confirmed its involvement. It also stated that it is cooperating with authorities. The company is a subsidiary of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, and sells fractional ownership stakes in private jets. 

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(The article was curated by Seekriti Saha, who is an intern at The Indian Express)

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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