Nearly 160 recruits infected in Air Force flu outbreak after Pentagon dropped flu-shot requirement
The outbreak followed a social media announcement by Pete Hegseth in April 2026. The announcement stated that the requirement for all active-duty and reserve service members to get an annual flu shot would end, a policy that had been in place since 1945.
A flu outbreak has infected at least 159 recruits at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas, prompting isolation measures and hospitalisations. The outbreak comes two months after Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth ended the military’s long-standing annual flu-shot requirement.
How the influenza spread
The United States Air Force confirmed that for the past three weeks, the 37th Training Wing, working with the 59th Medical Wing, has been managing what it called a “localised influenza outbreak” among trainees in Basic Military Training. Symptomatic recruits are being isolated, treated with antiviral medication, and returning to training once cleared by medical staff.
The outbreak tore through training conditions that make transmission easy: Recruits sleep in open-bay bunk rooms and eat together at large communal tables. Personnel who had close contact with sick trainees are also being monitored for symptoms.
The vaccine policy change
The outbreak followed a social media announcement by Pete Hegseth in April 2026. The announcement stated that the requirement for all active-duty and reserve service members to get an annual flu shot would end, a policy that had been in place since 1945. Hegseth framed the move as eliminating an “overly broad” mandate, telling troops that taking the vaccine was now a personal choice rather than an obligation, and that the Pentagon would “not force” them.
The change mirrored an earlier decision to drop the COVID-19 vaccine requirement. The Pentagon has since granted exceptions allowing the Army, Navy, Air Force, the National Security Agency, and the Defence Health Agency to reinstate the requirement in specific circumstances.
The outbreak coincides with the death of a trainee, Keon McDaniel, who was in his sixth week of Basic Military Training when he suffered a medical emergency on June 12. He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Centre, where he later died, as said in a press release by the Official United States Air Force.The Air Force says the cause is under investigation, and a full medical review is underway; officials have not said whether his death is connected to the flu outbreak.
Why young recruits are especially at risk
Military personnel gather for a group photograph outside a training facility at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. (File)
Public health researchers have long flagged basic trainees as a uniquely vulnerable group. A Defence Health Agency study covering the 2010–2011 through 2023–2024 flu seasons found that the highest rates of influenza hospitalisation among active-duty troops were consistently among those under 25, disproportionately new recruits. Group housing, communal dining, and close physical contact during training amplify the risk of outbreaks even though the military’s historically high immunisation rates have generally kept severe illness lower than in the general population.
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The bigger picture
Public health specialists have warned that ending the mandate could lead to preventable complications and that severe flu cases among military personnel could climb in future seasons without high vaccination coverage among those most at risk. Critics of the policy change have pointed to the speed with which the outbreak emerged — well within the first flu season after the rule took effect — as an early test of those warnings.
(The story was written by Navya Roshan, an intern at The Indian Express)
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