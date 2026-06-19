Nearly 160 recruits infected in Air Force flu outbreak after Pentagon dropped flu-shot requirement

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The Pentagon will conduct a six-month review of American troop deployments in Europe as Washington presses NATO allies to increase defence commitments. (File Photo)

A flu outbreak has infected at least 159 recruits at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas, prompting isolation measures and hospitalisations. The outbreak comes two months after Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth ended the military’s long-standing annual flu-shot requirement.

How the influenza spread

The United States Air Force confirmed that for the past three weeks, the 37th Training Wing, working with the 59th Medical Wing, has been managing what it called a “localised influenza outbreak” among trainees in Basic Military Training. Symptomatic recruits are being isolated, treated with antiviral medication, and returning to training once cleared by medical staff.

The outbreak tore through training conditions that make transmission easy: Recruits sleep in open-bay bunk rooms and eat together at large communal tables. Personnel who had close contact with sick trainees are also being monitored for symptoms.