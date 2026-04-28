Sweet diplomacy: Honey, hives and high-level talks mark King Charles’ visit to US amid strained ties

Trump has criticised Keir Starmer over his refusal to support US military action against Iran, saying he was “not Winston Churchill”.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readApr 28, 2026 08:05 AM IST First published on: Apr 28, 2026 at 08:05 AM IST
US Britain Royal Visit TrumpPresident Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump andh Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla talk with White House assistant pastry chef Carlo Figarella as they look at a display at the White House garden on the South Lawn of the White House. (Photo: AP)

King Charles III was welcomed to the White House by US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Monday, as he began a visit widely seen as an effort to steady relations between Britain and the United States.

US-UK ties have been under strain since the latter opted to stay out of active combat in the Middle East war. Despite the US urging its Nato partners, including the UK, to “take the Strait of Hormuz”, and join the war with their militaries, the members of the alliance have consistently push for dialogues and refused to engage militarily. However, the UK has allowed the US to use its airbases for “defensive” strikes aimed at Iranian missile systems.

The King and Queen Camilla were greeted with a brief photo opportunity before heading inside for tea. They later walked through the South Grounds, where they were shown a newly installed beehive shaped like the White House.

After being welcomed to Washington by the President and First Lady, the King and Queen visited the White House beehives, the Royal Family posted on X.

The hives, set up in 2009, supply honey for the White House. In 2026, First Lady Melania Trump added a custom White House-shaped hive that hosts 70,000 bees each summer.

News agency Associated Press reported that both Charles and Camilla support beekeeping, with the King maintaining hives at his private residence in England as part of his environmental work.

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The visit comes at a time of political differences between the two governments. Trump has criticised Keir Starmer over his refusal to support US military action against Iran, saying he was “not Winston Churchill”. He has also described some NATO allies as “cowards” and “useless”.

Despite this, Trump said the king’s visit could help relations. “He’s fantastic… absolutely the answer is yes,” he told the BBC, when asked whether the trip could improve ties.

The White House said Trump has “great respect” for the monarch and looks forward to events including a state dinner.

Some in Britain have questioned the timing of the visit. Ed Davey called Trump “a dangerous and corrupt gangster” and urged the government to cancel the trip, saying he feared what the president “might say or do”.

Starmer defended the visit, saying the monarchy helps “build bonds” over time and can support key relationships.

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This is Charles’s first visit to the US as king. He is expected to address the US Congress, only the second British monarch to do so after Queen Elizabeth II in 1991.

The four-day visit will also include a stop at the September 11 memorial in New York and events in Virginia focused on environmental issues, a key interest of the king.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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