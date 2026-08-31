Two Kerala women killed in California, minister Gopi steps in to bring home bodies

(From left to right) The victims are identified as Anjana Hari from Mudikkode, Thrissur and Ann Mathew from Kesavadasapuram, Thiruvananthapuram. (Source: FB)

Two women from Kerala were allegedly murdered in California by a ‘friend’ who lived in the same apartment complex. The victims were identified as Anjana Hari from Mudikkode, Thrissur and Ann Mathew from Kesavadasapuram, Thiruvananthapuram. The families of the victims said the woman suspected of killing them is Anila who is a native of Kottayam and was a friend of both women.

According to information received by the families, Ann was allegedly stabbed inside the apartment, while Anjana was later struck by a car.

The motive behind the deaths remains unknown and the allegations have not yet been detailed by US police.