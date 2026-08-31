Two Kerala women killed in California, minister Gopi steps in to bring home bodies

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Two women from Kerala were allegedly murdered in California by a ‘friend’ who lived in the same apartment complex. The victims were identified as Anjana Hari from Mudikkode, Thrissur and Ann Mathew from Kesavadasapuram, Thiruvananthapuram. The families of the victims said the woman suspected of killing them is Anila who is a native of Kottayam and was a friend of both women.
According to information received by the families, Ann was allegedly stabbed inside the apartment, while Anjana was later struck by a car.
The motive behind the deaths remains unknown and the allegations have not yet been detailed by US police.
According to the Milpitas Police in California, they got a report of a hit-and-run incident on Dixon Landing Road near the Mill Creek Apartments. On visiting the spot, they found a woman with severe injuries in the parking lot. Witnesses told police a blue SUV had fled immediately after the collision. Officers later located an SUV matching the description in a nearby parking lot, with damage from the crash. They arrested its 32-year-old driver, who is a Milpitas resident.
On Friday, August 28, at 12:01 P.M., Milpitas Police officers responded to 440 Dixon Landing Road after receiving reports of a hit-and-run traffic collision in the parking lot of the Mill Creek Apartments. Witnesses reported seeing a blue SUV leaving the area immediately… pic.twitter.com/kaHjbH2jYt
— Milpitas Police (@MilpitasPD) August 28, 2026
The deaths were confirmed by Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Monday.
Gopi said he had spoken to the Consul General at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, which has jurisdiction over California on Monday morning. He said arrangements were being made to complete the formalities for bringing the women’s mortal remains back to Kerala.
“Orders have been issued to the funeral homes handling funeral services to proceed with all the required documentation to send the mortal remains to their home country,” Gopi told reporters.
However, he said it was not yet clear when the bodies would be handed over to the relatives in the US, as American authorities could retain them as part of the investigation.
“I am expecting an update from the Consulate later this day. Only after that will we know when the mortal remains can be brought or dispatched from there,” he said.
Relatives were told on Saturday that Anjana had been involved in a serious accident and was in hospital. Later the family learnt that she had died.
Anjana’s relative told the media that the suspected killer is in US police custody.
Relatives said Anjana and Ann’s families knew one another. But Anila was not personally known to Ann’s relatives. They had interacted mainly through video calls.
The three women were employed in different jobs in the US.
Anjana moved to the US in 2021. She is survived by her husband, Vijeesh and their six-year-old daughter, according to a PTI report.
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