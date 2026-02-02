Bajaj
Presents
Co-presented by
KIA Seltos
Associate Sponsor
SBI
skip to content
Weather
Trending

Kennedy Center to cease entertainment operations for two years, Trump says

The center ‌historically has hosted over 2,000 events per year, according to the website, although ‌many performers have pulled ‍out ⁠of ​planned shows since Trump's shakeup began.

By: Reuters
2 min readFeb 2, 2026 05:55 AM IST First published on: Feb 2, 2026 at 05:55 AM IST
John F. Kennedy Memorial CenterNew signage, The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center For The Performing Arts, is unveiled to show Trump's name added on the Kennedy Center. (AP Photo)

The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts should not host any events for two years, starting on July 4, President Donald Trump posted on Sunday.

“Based on these findings, and totally subject to Board approval, ‍I ⁠have determined that the fastest way to bring The Trump Kennedy Center to the highest level of Success, Beauty, and Grandeur, is to cease Entertainment ​Operations for an approximately two ‌year period of time, with a scheduled Grand Reopening that will rival and ​surpass anything that has taken place with respect to such a Facility before,” Trump wrote on the social media platform Truth Social.

The arts and entertainment center, in Washington, has been marked by turmoil in recent ‌months following Trump’s appointment as chairman, his push to change the organization’s focus, plans for ‌reconstruction and the board’s addition of his name to the institution.

The center ‌historically has hosted over 2,000 events per year, according to the website, although ‌many performers have pulled ‍out ⁠of ​planned shows since Trump’s shakeup began.

Among those who cancelled performances in ⁠recent months are a touring production ⁠of the musical “Hamilton,” composer Philip Glass and actress Issa Rae.The Kennedy Center did not immediately respond to ‌a request for comment Sunday.

Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Trending
Weather
Edition
search
Install the Express App for
a better experience
Featured
Today's E-paper
Feb 02, 2026
Trending Topics
News
Multimedia
Follow Us