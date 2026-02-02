Kennedy Center to cease entertainment operations for two years, Trump says

New signage, The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center For The Performing Arts, is unveiled to show Trump's name added on the Kennedy Center. (AP Photo)

The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts should not host any events for two years, starting on July 4, President Donald Trump posted on Sunday.

“Based on these findings, and totally subject to Board approval, ‍I ⁠have determined that the fastest way to bring The Trump Kennedy Center to the highest level of Success, Beauty, and Grandeur, is to cease Entertainment ​Operations for an approximately two ‌year period of time, with a scheduled Grand Reopening that will rival and ​surpass anything that has taken place with respect to such a Facility before,” Trump wrote on the social media platform Truth Social.