Keisha Lance Bottoms elected first Black woman Governor in American history

Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms won Georgia’s gubernatorial election in the US on Tuesday, becoming the first Black woman elected Governor of a US state. The former Atlanta Mayor defeated Republican businessman Rick Jackson in one of the country’s most closely contested political battlegrounds. Her victory ends more than two decades of Republican control of the Governor’s office and makes her Georgia’s first woman Governor.

Bottoms, 56, will take over from Republican Brian Kemp, who is stepping down after two consecutive terms. She previously worked in former President Joe Biden’s administration as a senior adviser and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, reported Reuters.