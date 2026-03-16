UK PM Starmer speaks to Trump on reopening Strait of Hormuz as shipping disruption grows

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has spoken with US President Donald Trump about the need to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to ease disruption to global shipping, according to Downing Street.

The call comes after Trump urged Britain and other allies to consider sending warships to help secure the vital waterway, which has been largely disrupted since the United States and Israel began military operations against Iran two weeks ago, the BBC reported.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said Starmer and Trump “discussed the ongoing situation in the Middle East and the importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz to end the disruption to global shipping, which is driving up costs worldwide”.

She added that the British leader also conveyed condolences for American service members killed during the conflict. “They agreed to keep in touch,” the spokeswoman said.

Shipping disruption and rising costs

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important energy routes, with about 20% of global oil shipments usually passing through it. Iran’s moves to block the passage have disrupted shipping and pushed up energy prices.

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Several ships have reportedly been attacked near the narrow channel since the conflict began. There are also concerns that mines may have been placed in the waterway.

According to a statement attributed to Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Tehran plans to continue blocking the strait as a way to apply economic and political pressure on the US.

UK weighing options with allies

UK Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said reopening the strait was a global priority and Britain was considering ways to help restore safe passage.

“It is very important that the Strait of Hormuz is made safe for shipping,” Miliband told the BBC, adding that options were being discussed with allies.

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He said the UK could contribute in different ways, including the use of mine-hunting drones, but declined to give details about possible military steps.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the strait remains open to ships that are not linked to countries Tehran considers hostile, while warning that tankers connected to its enemies could become targets.