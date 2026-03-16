UK PM Starmer speaks to Trump on reopening Strait of Hormuz as shipping disruption grows

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important energy routes, with about 20% of global oil shipments usually passing through it.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMar 16, 2026 05:27 AM IST First published on: Mar 16, 2026 at 05:27 AM IST
Trump-UKUK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has spoken with US President Donald Trump. (File Photo)

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has spoken with US President Donald Trump about the need to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to ease disruption to global shipping, according to Downing Street.

The call comes after Trump urged Britain and other allies to consider sending warships to help secure the vital waterway, which has been largely disrupted since the United States and Israel began military operations against Iran two weeks ago, the BBC reported.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said Starmer and Trump “discussed the ongoing situation in the Middle East and the importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz to end the disruption to global shipping, which is driving up costs worldwide”.

She added that the British leader also conveyed condolences for American service members killed during the conflict. “They agreed to keep in touch,” the spokeswoman said.

Shipping disruption and rising costs

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important energy routes, with about 20% of global oil shipments usually passing through it. Iran’s moves to block the passage have disrupted shipping and pushed up energy prices.

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Several ships have reportedly been attacked near the narrow channel since the conflict began. There are also concerns that mines may have been placed in the waterway.

According to a statement attributed to Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Tehran plans to continue blocking the strait as a way to apply economic and political pressure on the US.

UK weighing options with allies

UK Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said reopening the strait was a global priority and Britain was considering ways to help restore safe passage.

“It is very important that the Strait of Hormuz is made safe for shipping,” Miliband told the BBC, adding that options were being discussed with allies.

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He said the UK could contribute in different ways, including the use of mine-hunting drones, but declined to give details about possible military steps.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the strait remains open to ships that are not linked to countries Tehran considers hostile, while warning that tankers connected to its enemies could become targets.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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