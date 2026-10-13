‘My president… sorry, my husband’: Trump’s new press secretary Katie Zacharia’s awkward debut

Reporters raise their hands to ask questions as the new White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia holds her first press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 13, 2026. (REUTERS)

Katie Zacharia, US President Donald Trump’s new White House press secretary, made an awkward beginning to her first press briefing on Tuesday, briefly confusing her boss with her husband while answering a question about balancing the demanding job with raising four children.

Zacharia, who succeeded Karoline Leavitt after she left the role in August, appeared before reporters for just 14 minutes, taking questions from three news outlets before abruptly ending the briefing.

The Independent reported that the mix-up happened when a reporter asked Zacharia how she would manage family life along with the responsibilities of being White House press secretary. Leavitt had cited the demands of the job and her desire to spend more time with her children when she announced her departure.

“The idea of not spending evenings with my kids is completely unacceptable, so my president… excuse me, my husband, is out here,” Zacharia said, which prompted laughter in the briefing room.

Katie Zacharia slips up: My president– Excuse me, my husband. That’s a good one. Ha ha ha https://t.co/RTacfHXDVL — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) October 13, 2026

She then attempted to recover with a joke, saying, “That’s a good one,” before returning to praise for Trump and his decision to appoint her for the role.

Zacharia said her family would move to Washington, DC, from California. She also argued that Trump’s willingness to appoint a mother of four demonstrated his support for working women with families.

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Zacharia ends first briefing after taking questions from three outlets

News agency Associated Press reported that Zacharia began the briefing with a prepared statement highlighting Trump’s policies on energy, tariffs and immigration, as well as his campaign appearances ahead of the November midterm elections.

She described her role as an opportunity to amplify the president’s agenda.

I get to do what I was doing on the outside already, which was hoping to amplify, multiply and expand upon President Trump’s incredible agenda for the American people,” she told reporters.

She said Trump was “his own best spokesperson”. She took her first question from right-wing outlet Breitbart News, and committed to retaining the expanded media rotation introduced by Leavitt to bring more outlets into White House briefings and the press pool.

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But her debut was brief. She ended the session by telling reporters they could ask Trump their questions as he prepared to leave the White House aboard Marine One.

In fact, I am going to end it because President Trump is heading out to Marine One for our historic trip to Alaska, and we can ask him all the questions out there,” she said.

The Independent reported that Trump was not scheduled to depart for Alaska for several hours.

WHITE HOUSE · EXPLAINER Meet Katie Zacharia: Trump’s new press secretary KZ Lawyer Conservative commentator Mother of four 1 · Who she is 2 · Vs Leavitt PART 1 Who she is Who is Katie Zacharia? A conservative commentator and lawyer who has backed Donald Trump since his first campaign. Trump called her “a loyal and brilliant supporter, right from the beginning.” She has been married to Tyler Zacharia since 2011. Her career before the White House EARLY CAREER Interned at the Republican National Committee; worked in the George W. Bush White House Office of Political Affairs 2011 Law degree, Pepperdine Caruso School of Law 2011–2013 Corporate lawyer in Beijing; also a fundraising manager for Compassion for Migrant Children LATER General counsel at Fix California, a conservative nonprofit founded by Ric Grenell 2024 RNC press secretary 2026 Homeland Security spokesperson under Secretary Kristi Noem for about three months; left in March BEFORE OCT 2026 Senior communications adviser at Trump Media & Technology Group, which runs Truth Social; commentator on Fox News, Newsmax and CNN How she replaced Karoline Leavitt AUG 12 Karoline Leavitt announces she is leaving to spend more time with her two young children AUG 27 Leavitt’s last day, after 19 months; senior officials take turns at the podium OCT 9 Trump names Zacharia on Truth Social OCT 12 Zacharia starts work on Columbus Day “Katie is replacing the fabulous Karoline Leavitt, who did a fantastic job as Press Secretary.” Donald Trump, on Truth Social Working while raising four children Four children, all under 11; the family is moving from California to Washington “Though my work will be demanding, they will always be a priority.” Katie Zacharia “The idea of not spending evenings with my kids is completely unacceptable.” Katie Zacharia, as quoted by MS NOW She has said she takes her children to work meetings and lunches when she can, and that Leavitt gave her advice on balancing the role. Her stated approach to the job “I get to do what I was doing on the outside already.” On the job as an extension of her advocacy “Only build on, only amplify, and only multiply” the president’s wins. On her goal Trump is “his own best spokesperson.” On working alongside the president PART 2 Katie Zacharia vs Karoline Leavitt: What changes? Karoline Leavitt Jan 2025 – Aug 2026 Katie Zacharia From Oct 2026 File photo of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. (AP file photo) AGE ON TAKING THE JOB Leavitt 27 Zacharia 41 BACKGROUND BEFORE THE PODIUM Campaign and government communications: a press aide in Trump’s first-term White House, communications director for Representative Elise Stefanik and a 2022 congressional candidate in New Hampshire. Mainly law and political commentary, with short spells as a party and agency spokesperson. ROUTE INTO THE JOB Moved straight from national press secretary of Trump’s 2024 campaign to the podium at the start of his second term in January 2025. Brought in from outside the administration, from a private-sector communications role. FIRST BRIEFING Held regular briefings through 2025; known for a combative style. About 14 minutes, half of it a prepared statement; took questions from three reporters before handing over to Trump. “NEW MEDIA” SEAT Created it in January 2025 for podcasters and independent outlets; more than 7,400 requests came in within 24 hours. “We are absolutely going to keep it, and we’re going to expand on it to the extent possible.” Breitbart News asked her first question. Sources: NBC News; The Washington Post; Newsweek; The Daily Beast; Fox News; AP via PBS; The Epoch Times; WIOD; KIRO 7; Breitbart News; TIME. Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar

Zacharia announces Kimberly Guilfoyle asked to resign

During the short briefing, Zacharia made an important announcement regarding Kimberly Guilfoyle, the US ambassador to Greece.

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Asked about reports surrounding Guilfoyle’s conduct before and during her tenure in Athens, Zacharia confirmed that the White House had asked her to resign.

.@DailyMail’s @ElinaShirazi: “On Kimberly Guilfoyle, The Daily Mail has been reporting on her since last year. The President said yesterday to reporters that he is considering firing her. Do you know a timeline for that? And also potentially who could be on the short list to replace her if he does?” @KatieZacharia: “We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign. She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well.” — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 13, 2026

“We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign. She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well,” Zacharia said.

The decision followed reports alleging that Guilfoyle had engaged in improper and potentially illegal conduct. The Washington Post reported that she faced allegations of asking a political donor to pay a $100,000 American Express bill. Guilfoyle has denied wrongdoing, and it was not immediately clear whether she had formally resigned.

Trump had told reporters on Monday that the administration was unhappy with the situation and was considering her departure.