‘My president… sorry, my husband’: Trump’s new press secretary Katie Zacharia’s awkward debut

White House press secretary Katie Zacharia’s first White House press briefing lasted just 14 minutes.

Written by: Aniruddha Dhar
4 min readOct 13, 2026 10:12 PM IST First published on: Oct 13, 2026 at 09:50 PM IST
Reporters raise their hands to ask questions as the new White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia holds her first press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 13, 2026. (REUTERS)Reporters raise their hands to ask questions as the new White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia holds her first press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 13, 2026. (REUTERS)

Katie Zacharia, US President Donald Trump’s new White House press secretary, made an awkward beginning to her first press briefing on Tuesday, briefly confusing her boss with her husband while answering a question about balancing the demanding job with raising four children.

Zacharia, who succeeded Karoline Leavitt after she left the role in August, appeared before reporters for just 14 minutes, taking questions from three news outlets before abruptly ending the briefing.

The Independent reported that the mix-up happened when a reporter asked Zacharia how she would manage family life along with the responsibilities of being White House press secretary. Leavitt had cited the demands of the job and her desire to spend more time with her children when she announced her departure.

“The idea of not spending evenings with my kids is completely unacceptable, so my president… excuse me, my husband, is out here,” Zacharia said, which prompted laughter in the briefing room.

She then attempted to recover with a joke, saying, “That’s a good one,” before returning to praise for Trump and his decision to appoint her for the role.

Zacharia said her family would move to Washington, DC, from California. She also argued that Trump’s willingness to appoint a mother of four demonstrated his support for working women with families.

Story continues below this ad

Zacharia ends first briefing after taking questions from three outlets

News agency Associated Press reported that Zacharia began the briefing with a prepared statement highlighting Trump’s policies on energy, tariffs and immigration, as well as his campaign appearances ahead of the November midterm elections.

She described her role as an opportunity to amplify the president’s agenda.

I get to do what I was doing on the outside already, which was hoping to amplify, multiply and expand upon President Trump’s incredible agenda for the American people,” she told reporters.

She said Trump was “his own best spokesperson”. She took her first question from right-wing outlet Breitbart News, and committed to retaining the expanded media rotation introduced by Leavitt to bring more outlets into White House briefings and the press pool.

Story continues below this ad

But her debut was brief. She ended the session by telling reporters they could ask Trump their questions as he prepared to leave the White House aboard Marine One.

In fact, I am going to end it because President Trump is heading out to Marine One for our historic trip to Alaska, and we can ask him all the questions out there,” she said.

The Independent reported that Trump was not scheduled to depart for Alaska for several hours.

 
    

WHITE HOUSE · EXPLAINER

Meet Katie Zacharia: Trump’s new press secretary

KZ
LawyerConservative commentatorMother of four
1 · Who she is2 · Vs Leavitt
PART 1

Who she is

Who is Katie Zacharia?

A conservative commentator and lawyer who has backed Donald Trump since his first campaign. Trump called her “a loyal and brilliant supporter, right from the beginning.” She has been married to Tyler Zacharia since 2011.

Her career before the White House

EARLY CAREER

Interned at the Republican National Committee; worked in the George W. Bush White House Office of Political Affairs

2011

Law degree, Pepperdine Caruso School of Law

2011–2013

Corporate lawyer in Beijing; also a fundraising manager for Compassion for Migrant Children

LATER

General counsel at Fix California, a conservative nonprofit founded by Ric Grenell

2024

RNC press secretary

2026

Homeland Security spokesperson under Secretary Kristi Noem for about three months; left in March

BEFORE OCT 2026

Senior communications adviser at Trump Media & Technology Group, which runs Truth Social; commentator on Fox News, Newsmax and CNN

How she replaced Karoline Leavitt

AUG 12

Karoline Leavitt announces she is leaving to spend more time with her two young children

AUG 27

Leavitt’s last day, after 19 months; senior officials take turns at the podium

OCT 9

Trump names Zacharia on Truth Social

OCT 12

Zacharia starts work on Columbus Day

“Katie is replacing the fabulous Karoline Leavitt, who did a fantastic job as Press Secretary.”

Donald Trump, on Truth Social

Working while raising four children

    

Four children, all under 11; the family is moving from California to Washington

“Though my work will be demanding, they will always be a priority.”

Katie Zacharia

“The idea of not spending evenings with my kids is completely unacceptable.”

Katie Zacharia, as quoted by MS NOW

She has said she takes her children to work meetings and lunches when she can, and that Leavitt gave her advice on balancing the role.

Her stated approach to the job

“I get to do what I was doing on the outside already.”

On the job as an extension of her advocacy

“Only build on, only amplify, and only multiply” the president’s wins.

On her goal

Trump is “his own best spokesperson.”

On working alongside the president
PART 2

Katie Zacharia vs Karoline Leavitt: What changes?

Karoline LeavittJan 2025 – Aug 2026
Katie ZachariaFrom Oct 2026
Karoline Leavitt at the White House briefing room podium

File photo of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. (AP file photo)

AGE ON TAKING THE JOB

Leavitt
27
Zacharia
41

BACKGROUND BEFORE THE PODIUM

Campaign and government communications: a press aide in Trump’s first-term White House, communications director for Representative Elise Stefanik and a 2022 congressional candidate in New Hampshire.

Mainly law and political commentary, with short spells as a party and agency spokesperson.

ROUTE INTO THE JOB

Moved straight from national press secretary of Trump’s 2024 campaign to the podium at the start of his second term in January 2025.

Brought in from outside the administration, from a private-sector communications role.

FIRST BRIEFING

Held regular briefings through 2025; known for a combative style.

About 14 minutes, half of it a prepared statement; took questions from three reporters before handing over to Trump.

“NEW MEDIA” SEAT

Created it in January 2025 for podcasters and independent outlets; more than 7,400 requests came in within 24 hours.

“We are absolutely going to keep it, and we’re going to expand on it to the extent possible.” Breitbart News asked her first question.

Sources: NBC News; The Washington Post; Newsweek; The Daily Beast; Fox News; AP via PBS; The Epoch Times; WIOD; KIRO 7; Breitbart News; TIME.

Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar

Zacharia announces Kimberly Guilfoyle asked to resign

During the short briefing, Zacharia made an important announcement regarding Kimberly Guilfoyle, the US ambassador to Greece.

Most Read
1US-Iran War Live News Updates | ‘We would know very fast’: Trump says China, Russia not helping Iran
2Video | ‘You are a terrorist’: Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus heckled at New York airport; government vows action
3Why Indian-American voters are in focus ahead of US midterm elections
4Why have US-Iran talks over the Strait of Hormuz hit a deadlock?
5Flydubai FZ1073 attack: 100 passengers plan class-action lawsuit seeking millions
6US-Iran War Highlights: Riyadh airport to remain shut this week as airlines cancel services amid Houthi attack
Story continues below this ad

Asked about reports surrounding Guilfoyle’s conduct before and during her tenure in Athens, Zacharia confirmed that the White House had asked her to resign.

“We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign. She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well,” Zacharia said.

The decision followed reports alleging that Guilfoyle had engaged in improper and potentially illegal conduct. The Washington Post reported that she faced allegations of asking a political donor to pay a $100,000 American Express bill. Guilfoyle has denied wrongdoing, and it was not immediately clear whether she had formally resigned.

Trump had told reporters on Monday that the administration was unhappy with the situation and was considering her departure.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 13: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments