FBI Director Kash Patel likely to be fired from Trump administration: Report

FBI Director Kash Patel is likely the next top-level official to be fired from the Trump administration, a recent report claimed amid a series of controversies.

The report surfaced hours before a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ dinner in Washington. “It’s only a matter of time,” the White House official said about the FBI director, as quoted by POLITICO.

Known for authoring a book on the US ‘deep state’ and spearheading MAGA’s anti-corruption rhetoric during Trump’s election campaign in 2024, the Indian-origin FBI chief has been mired in controversies related to his drinking problem 14 months into his tenure.

The Intercept reported that Patel admitted to having been arrested for public drinking on two occasions: once as a minor during his undergraduate days in Virginia, and once for public urination while out drinking in New York City when he was a law student.