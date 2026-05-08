White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announces birth of baby girl

Leavitt has been serving as press secretary since Donald Trump returned to office last year.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 8, 2026 05:08 AM IST First published on: May 8, 2026 at 05:08 AM IST
White House press secretary Karoline LeavittWhite House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has announced the birth of her second child. (Photo: @karolineleavitt)

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has announced the birth of her second child, sharing the news in a post on X.

“On May 1st, Viviana, aka ‘Vivi’, joined our family, and our hearts instantly exploded with love,” Leavitt wrote. “She is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister.”

She added that the family is “enjoying every moment” and thanked well-wishers for their prayers during her pregnancy, saying she “truly felt them throughout the entire experience.”

Leavitt has been serving as press secretary since US President Donald Trump returned to office last year. She began maternity leave in April.

During her absence, other officials have stepped in to conduct press briefings. Earlier this week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed reporters at the White House.

Leavitt briefly returned to work last month following a shooting incident linked to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where she provided updates to the press.

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She and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, also have a son, Nicholas, who turns two in July. It is not yet clear when she will resume her duties.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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