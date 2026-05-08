White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announces birth of baby girl

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has announced the birth of her second child. (Photo: @karolineleavitt)

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has announced the birth of her second child, sharing the news in a post on X.

“On May 1st, Viviana, aka ‘Vivi’, joined our family, and our hearts instantly exploded with love,” Leavitt wrote. “She is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister.”

On May 1st, Viviana aka “Vivi” joined our family, and our hearts instantly exploded with love. 💕



She is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister. We are enjoying every moment in our blissful newborn bubble.



Thank you to… pic.twitter.com/wM1P1zEGsa — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) May 7, 2026

She added that the family is “enjoying every moment” and thanked well-wishers for their prayers during her pregnancy, saying she “truly felt them throughout the entire experience.”

Leavitt has been serving as press secretary since US President Donald Trump returned to office last year. She began maternity leave in April.

During her absence, other officials have stepped in to conduct press briefings. Earlier this week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed reporters at the White House.

Leavitt briefly returned to work last month following a shooting incident linked to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where she provided updates to the press.

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She and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, also have a son, Nicholas, who turns two in July. It is not yet clear when she will resume her duties.