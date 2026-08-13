Karoline Leavitt resigns: Her role in Trump’s India-US trade, Operation Sindoor messaging

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt will leave her post at the end of August, President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday, saying she wanted to spend more time with her young children and family. Her departure comes weeks after she returned to the White House following maternity leave after the birth of her daughter, Viviana, in May.

Trump described Leavitt as a “real leader” and “one of my most trusted aides”, saying she would become one of his “top outside advisors” and remain an influential voice within the Republican Party ahead of the midterm elections.

Trump said he “totally” understands her decision and respects it.

Although Leavitt was not the policymaker on India, she became one of the administration’s most visible public messengers on issues that mattered directly to Indians, tariffs, Russian oil, immigration and the India-Pakistan conflict.

Serving as the White House Press Secretary over the past year and a half has been the honor and adventure of a lifetime. I am incredibly grateful to President Trump for granting me so many extraordinary opportunities, such as working in the West Wing and spending countless hours… https://t.co/4jyW61DGGh pic.twitter.com/xny1yccuBn — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) August 12, 2026

Youngest White House press secretary

Leavitt joined the Trump administration in January 2025 when the Republican leader returned to White House, and she became the youngest person ever to hold the role of White House press secretary. She has two young children with her husband, real estate developer Nicholas Riccio, NBC News reported.

.@PressSec: “As you all saw yesterday, @POTUS struck another great trade deal, with India… India committed to not only no longer purchasing Russian oil, but buying oil from the United States… Prime Minister Modi committed to $500B of investments into the United States.” pic.twitter.com/Qz61lF6Nt3 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 3, 2026

Leavitt became one of the White House’s most visible messengers on India-US trade during Trump’s second term, repeatedly defending the administration’s tariff policy and outlining its demands from New Delhi, including over Russian oil.

In February 2026, she said the US had cut its tariff on Indian goods from 25 per cent to 18 per cent as part of a new trade arrangement under which India had committed to stop buying Russian oil and purchase more US oil, while also committing to $500 billion in purchases and investment across areas including energy, transportation and agriculture.

Leavitt on India-US trade and Russian oil

“As you all saw yesterday, the President struck another great trade deal with India. He spoke with Prime Minister Modi directly; they share a very good relationship. India committed to not only no longer purchasing Russian oil but also buying oil from the United States,” Leavitt said in February, Fox News reported.

However, after the US, along with Israel, launched military attacks on Iran, the strategic waterway Strait of Hormuz was virtually shut, and Leavitt said on March 10 that the Trump administration has “temporarily permitted” India to resume limited Russian oil imports, stating that “our allies in India have been good actors.”

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What Leavitt said during the India-Pakistan conflict

During the India-Pakistan conflict in May 2025, Leavitt’s initial briefings on the matter remained cautious, and she conveyed Trump’s message that the President wanted the conflict to “de-escalate as quickly as possible” and stressed that the White House was in “active and ongoing contact” with both New Delhi and Islamabad via Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Karoline leavitt called Gen Z and the new voter base lazy and claimed they are born with silver spoons in their mouths while also claiming the job market and economy is great. This is what got her Fired. pic.twitter.com/GvGRU4Socr — Jesse James (@Nico_Gianni__) August 13, 2026

After India struck terror sites in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, New Delhi and Islamabad reached an understanding to halt the conflict.

It was then Trump, through his social media posts and interviews, and Leavitt, via her daily press briefings, who started asserting a mediating role. Trump had claimed that he told both sides, “If you stop it, we’re doing trade; if you don’t, we’re not.”

India, however, rejected the suggestion that a third party had mediated the ceasefire, saying the understanding was reached directly between the Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan.