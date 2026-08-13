Karoline Leavitt leaving White House: From ‘lazy Gen Z’ jibe to Gaza condoms controversy

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt will leave her role at the end of August, bringing an end to a nearly 20-month tenure in which she became one of the most visible and combative defenders of President Donald Trump.

Leavitt, 28, said she was stepping down to spend more time with her two young children. Trump said she would remain a senior outside adviser and praised her as a “real leader” and one of his most trusted aides.

But her tenure was also marked by repeated controversies, from a disputed claim about $50 million in condoms for Gaza to her comments accusing Gen Z of being “a little bit” lazy, as well as her aggressive defence of Trump over the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Here are some of the episodes that made Leavitt a frequent target of criticism:

‘Send them to Cuba. Send them to Iran’

One of Leavitt’s most recent controversies involved comments about her own generation. During a July interview with Fox News host Jesse Watters, Leavitt said Gen Z and younger Americans had been raised with “silver spoons in their mouths” and were used to having everything handed to them. Asked whether laziness was partly responsible, she replied: “A little bit.” She also blamed what she called “liberal indoctrination” in the education system.

Karoline leavitt called Gen Z and the new voter base lazy and claimed they are born with silver spoons in their mouths while also claiming the job market and economy is great. This is what got her Fired. pic.twitter.com/GvGRU4Socr — Jesse James (@Nico_Gianni__) August 13, 2026

The exchange became more contentious when Watters suggested young people should be made to join the Army. Leavitt responded: “Or send them to Cuba. Send them to Iran. They’ll want to come back real quick.” The comments triggered a backlash, particularly because Leavitt herself is a member of Gen Z.

Leavitt later pushed back against what she described as bad-faith interpretations of her remarks, saying she was not suggesting that all young Americans were lazy and praising Gen Z Americans who were “hardworking, entrepreneurial, and deeply patriotic”.

The $50 million ‘condoms for Gaza’ claim

One of Leavitt’s most controversial moments came at her first White House press briefing in January 2025. Defending the Trump administration’s decision to freeze foreign aid, she said the Department of Government Efficiency and the Office of Management and Budget had found that $50 million in taxpayer money was about to be spent on condoms in Gaza, calling it a “preposterous waste”.

WH Press Secretary Leavitt claims DOGE found $50 million dollars being spent for condoms in Gaza 🤨 pic.twitter.com/vTBCLGDKKc — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) January 28, 2025

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The claim was subsequently challenged by multiple fact-checkers. The Washington Post reported that the administration had not provided documentation showing that $50 million was earmarked for condoms. The International Medical Corps, identified as a potential recipient of the Gaza funding, also said it was not using US money to purchase or distribute condoms.

FactCheck.org similarly concluded that the administration had provided no evidence that $50 million had been directed toward condoms for Gaza. PolitiFact rated the claim false, noting that the broader funding package included medical and other services and that there was no evidence that $50 million was specifically for condoms.

The episode became one of the defining controversies of Leavitt’s early tenure.

Her defence of Trump over the Epstein files

Leavitt also came under scrutiny over her handling of questions about Trump’s links to Jeffrey Epstein. As the Epstein files became a major political issue, Leavitt strongly defended the president, arguing that the released emails did not establish wrongdoing by Trump.

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In a November 2025 exchange with reporters, she said the emails “prove absolutely nothing other than the fact that President Trump did nothing wrong.” She also dismissed the controversy as a political attack on Trump.

Leavitt on Epstein: “We’re moving on from that.” pic.twitter.com/5HYNBuJFG9 — FactPost (@factpostnews) August 12, 2026

A combative relationship with the press

Leavitt’s controversies were not limited to individual statements. She became known for confrontational exchanges with reporters and for strongly defending the administration’s version of events. The Guardian’s assessment of her tenure highlighted criticism over her treatment of the press and allegations that the administration sought to reshape the White House press pool to give greater access to pro-Trump outlets while restricting some traditional media organisations.

Her supporters, meanwhile, viewed that approach as part of her appeal: she was seen as a forceful communicator who rarely backed down when challenged over Trump’s policies.

Designer brands and social-media scrutiny

Leavitt’s personal social-media posts also attracted criticism. After she shared photographs following the birth of her second child, online users focused on luxury items visible in the posts, including Louis Vuitton and other designer accessories. Earlier in 2026, her Mother’s Day posts featuring a Louis Vuitton gift also generated online criticism from people who accused her of “flexing” luxury goods at a time when many Americans were struggling with living costs.

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From Trump defender to one of his most recognisable voices

Leavitt’s importance went beyond individual controversies. She became one of the most recognisable public faces of Trump’s second administration as the White House pursued sweeping changes on tariffs, immigration, foreign policy and federal spending, while the US became directly involved in conflicts including the war with Iran.

At just 28, she became the youngest person to serve as White House press secretary. She also returned to the podium after maternity leave following the birth of her daughter in May.

Now, after announcing her departure, Leavitt says the demands of the job made it difficult to give her two young children the time she wanted. Trump has not yet announced her replacement.

(With inputs from agencies)