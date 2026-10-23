‘It was not for her’: Karoline Leavitt breaks silence after White House press secretary Katie Zacharia fired in 5 days

Katie Zacharia Press Secretary news: Karoline Leavitt says the White House press secretary role was not for Katie Zacharia after her five-day stint and offers to help Trump select a successor.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiOct 23, 2026 05:38 PM IST First published on: Oct 23, 2026 at 04:52 PM IST
Katie Zacharia: karoline leavitt, zachariaKatie Zacharia: White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks at a press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo)

Katie Zacharia Press Secretary news: Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt weighed in on successor Katie Zacharia after she lasted just five days, saying the role “obviously was not for her”. Leavitt said she is helping US President Donald Trump choose the next press secretary.

In the first reaction since her successor Zacharia’s departure from the role last week, Leavitt said it was a “tough job” and that it’s difficult to anticipate if the appointees would be suitable for the role of press secretary. “White House press secretary is a tough job. I know that because I did it, obviously for almost two years, and many people say it’s one of the hardest jobs in politics,” Leavitt told Fox News.

Leavitt became White House press secretary as Trump returned to office for a second term in January 2025 and continued until August 27, 2026, when she announced her departure from the role in order to spend more time with her two young children, including her daughter who was born in May.

 
 

WHITE HOUSE · FIVE DAYS

Katie Zacharia’s 5-Day Stint: From White House Briefing to Exit

She was named press secretary on October 9, held one briefing, and was on her way out a week after her appointment.

5 days In the role
14 min First briefing
3 Reporters who asked questions
Oct 16 Departure reported

The timeline

Orange tags mark her five days in the role.

 
1

OCTOBER 9

Trump names Zacharia

Trump announces her as Karoline Leavitt’s successor.

2

OCTOBER 12

DAY 1 OF 5

First day in the role

Zacharia begins work as White House press secretary.

3

OCTOBER 13

DAY 2

First and only briefing

She delivers a briefing lasting about 14 minutes and takes questions from three reporters.

   
4

OCTOBER 14–15

DAYS 3–4

No further briefings

She travels with Trump to campaign rallies in Alaska, Arizona and Montana.

5

OCTOBER 16

DAY 5

Departure

Trump publicly suggests she reconsider the job. Later that day, a person familiar with the matter tells AP she is transitioning out of the role.

6

OCTOBER 22

Leavitt reacts

Leavitt says the job “obviously was not for her” and says she has offered to help Trump choose a replacement.

Timeline based on Indian Express, Associated Press and Fox News reporting.

Four questions

Tap a question to open it.

PUBLICLY REPORTED
  • Her first briefing lasted about 14 minutes. She gave halting remarks and appeared uncomfortable at the podium, AP reported.
  • Her legal credentials came under scrutiny: she had long described herself as a lawyer as a TV commentator, though she had not passed a bar exam.
  • On October 16, Trump said he had told her she might want to reconsider: “Katie, do you need this? I don’t think you need this.” He said she had been “brutalized by the media”.
NOT CONFIRMED
  • Why Trump made the decision. Neither the White House nor Zacharia has given an official explanation.
  • The White House offered no immediate comment on her departure, and Zacharia did not return messages seeking comment, AP reported.
Associated Press; Fox News
Oct 13 her second day in the job
~14 min at the podium
3 reporters took questions
   

The three questioners were all from conservative-leaning or Trump-friendly outlets, AP reported.

She later said she kept the briefing short so Trump had time for his own questions, and that she had not been fully briefed by staff beforehand.

She held no further briefings before her exit.

Associated Press
“The job, obviously, was not for her, but we wish her and her family well.”KAROLINE LEAVITT, TO FOX NEWS DIGITAL, OCT 22
“I’ve offered my help to the president to help him select someone who can serve him and the country well.”KAROLINE LEAVITT

She said the press secretary’s job is a tough one, and that Trump needs someone who is resilient, loyal, knows his agenda and is willing to push back on reporters. She declined to share details of her private conversations with him.

Fox News Digital interview, as reported by TheWrap and The Hill
NO CONFIRMED CANDIDATES

No one has been confirmed by credible reporting as under consideration. Names circulating online are speculation and are not included here.

Asked who might replace her, Trump said a lot of people wanted the job.

Leavitt said: “There’s a lot of qualified people who can have it. It’s just up to the president to make that decision.”

Associated Press; Fox News Digital interview, as reported by TheWrap

Sources: Associated Press; Fox News (including Karoline Leavitt’s interview with Fox News Digital, as reported by TheWrap and The Hill); The Indian Express.

Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar

Katie Zacharia’s five-day stint as press secretary

Katie Zacharia, who became the press secretary earlier this month, lasted only five days in the role, and it reportedly made her the shortest-serving White House press secretary in US history.

“Many people say it’s one of the hardest jobs in politics. It takes a lot of preparation. Sometimes you don’t know how someone will perform until they go out there,” Leavitt told Fox News on Thursday.

Leavitt offers to help Trump choose next press secretary

After leaving the White House, Leavitt will be joining Fox News as an on-air contributor starting November 1. Stating that she has offered her help to President Trump in shortlisting a suitable candidate for the press secretary role, Leavitt said, “I’ve offered my help to the president to help him select someone who can serve him and the country well.”

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Why was Zacharia removed after five days?

Zacharia was derided in her first press briefing on October 13 that lasted only14 minutes, and she took only three questions from journalists after reading most of her speech from a script. She was sacked from her role on October 16 by the White House, and it broke the previous record for the shortest stint as Trump’s press liaison, after Anthony Scaramucci was fired as communications director in 2017 on his 11th day.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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