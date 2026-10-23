‘It was not for her’: Karoline Leavitt breaks silence after White House press secretary Katie Zacharia fired in 5 days

Katie Zacharia Press Secretary news: Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt weighed in on successor Katie Zacharia after she lasted just five days, saying the role “obviously was not for her”. Leavitt said she is helping US President Donald Trump choose the next press secretary.

In the first reaction since her successor Zacharia’s departure from the role last week, Leavitt said it was a “tough job” and that it’s difficult to anticipate if the appointees would be suitable for the role of press secretary. “White House press secretary is a tough job. I know that because I did it, obviously for almost two years, and many people say it’s one of the hardest jobs in politics,” Leavitt told Fox News.