‘Pulled into war’: Kamala Harris says Trump was drawn into Iran conflict by Benjamin Netanyahu

Kamala Harris has said that US President Donald Trump was “pulled into” the war with Iran by Israeli PM. (File Photo)

Former US vice president Kamala Harris has said that US President Donald Trump was “pulled into” the war with Iran by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to BBC News.

Speaking at an event in Michigan, Harris said: “He entered a war, got pulled into it by Bibi Netanyahu… entered a war that the American people do not want,” as reported by BBC News.

She also said the conflict was putting US service members at risk and criticised the Trump administration’s approach to foreign policy.

Harris described the administration as the “most corrupt… in US history” and said Trump “will use the force of America’s military against anyone who he chooses”.

She added that US actions under Trump have made the country “unreliable” to its allies.

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Till the time of reporting, Trump had not responded directly to Harris, but said that Israel has been a “great ally” in a post to social media.

(Photo: @realDonaldTrump)

“Whether people like Israel or not, they have proven to be a GREAT Ally of the United States of America. They are Courageous, Bold, Loyal, and Smart and, unlike others that have shown their true colors in a moment of conflict and stress, Israel fights hard, and knows how to WIN!” he wrote.

Harris also spoke about other issues, including healthcare, reproductive rights, and the economy.

She also claimed that the Democratic Party will win the midterms in November.