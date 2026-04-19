‘Pulled into war’: Kamala Harris says Trump was drawn into Iran conflict by Benjamin Netanyahu

Trump has not responded directly to Harris, but said that Israel has been a "great ally" in a post to social media.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 19, 2026 12:19 PM IST First published on: Apr 19, 2026 at 12:19 PM IST
Kamala HarrisKamala Harris has said that US President Donald Trump was “pulled into” the war with Iran by Israeli PM. (File Photo)

Former US vice president Kamala Harris has said that US President Donald Trump was “pulled into” the war with Iran by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to BBC News.

Speaking at an event in Michigan, Harris said: “He entered a war, got pulled into it by Bibi Netanyahu… entered a war that the American people do not want,” as reported by BBC News.

She also said the conflict was putting US service members at risk and criticised the Trump administration’s approach to foreign policy.

Harris described the administration as the “most corrupt… in US history” and said Trump “will use the force of America’s military against anyone who he chooses”.

She added that US actions under Trump have made the country “unreliable” to its allies.

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Till the time of reporting, Trump had not responded directly to Harris, but said that Israel has been a “great ally” in a post to social media.

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Trump
(Photo: @realDonaldTrump)

“Whether people like Israel or not, they have proven to be a GREAT Ally of the United States of America. They are Courageous, Bold, Loyal, and Smart and, unlike others that have shown their true colors in a moment of conflict and stress, Israel fights hard, and knows how to WIN!” he wrote.

Harris also spoke about other issues, including healthcare, reproductive rights, and the economy.

She also claimed that the Democratic Party will win the midterms in November.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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