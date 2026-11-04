Jyot Singh makes history as first Sikh, Indian American in Georgia Assembly

Jyot Singh, a Yale-educated community organiser in his twenties, made history as the first Sikh American and first Indian American elected to the Georgia General Assembly in the 2026 US midterm elections.

Singh, a Democrat, defeated Republican Yassin Moghazy in the November 3 election to win the Georgia House of Representatives seat from District 97, which covers parts of Duluth, Peachtree Corners and Norcross, and all of Berkeley Lake in Gwinnett County.

“We won!!! Thank you Georgia! I’m honored to be your representative-elect in HD-97,” he said in a post on X.

Allow me to reintroduce myself… https://t.co/Y9SrHGvLuS — Jyot Singh (@jyotsinghga) November 4, 2026

Indian American Impact and other community organisations congratulated him on what they described as a historic breakthrough.

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The seat fell vacant after incumbent Democrat Ruwa Romman decided to run for the state Senate.

‘Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal’

Singh’s campaign had a distinctly Sikh imprint. It began and ended with events at the Guru Nanak Mission Society in Norcross, where community members gathered to celebrate his victory. They greeted him with the traditional Sikh call, “Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal”.

In the final days of campaigning, Singh said the Sikh tradition of “fighting against tyranny, oppression, and injustice for centuries in order to uplift all communities” would guide his work in the legislature.

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Singh secured the Democratic nomination in May, defeating Jacques Laurent with 59.1 per cent of the vote. His campaign focused on affordability, healthcare, housing, public education and the concerns of immigrant and working-class communities.

Relying on grassroots support, the campaign raised more than $240,000 from over 770 individual donors during the primary and did not accept corporate contributions. Volunteers made more than 10,000 voter calls and knocked on over 8,500 doors.

Singh also received endorsements from Indian American political leaders, including US Representative Ro Khanna, as well as lawmakers Hank Johnson and Jonathan Jackson. State legislators Josh McLaurin and Sam Park, along with Indian American Impact, also backed his campaign.

From basement apartments to Georgia House

The son of Sikh immigrants from India, Singh grew up in Norcross in a working-class family.

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His parents worked long hours to support the family, and he has spoken about growing up in basement apartments and townhouses and the difficulties of managing without adequate healthcare. He began working at 15 to help his family.

A graduate of the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology, Singh attended Yale University on a full scholarship and graduated in 2021 with a degree in global affairs. He later founded Blue Husky Group, a consulting firm, and worked in political communications, including as a press secretary and campaign staffer.

Singh also highlighted his role in the successful renewal of Gwinnett County’s E-SPLOST, a special-purpose local option sales tax for education, which secured $1.4 billion for public schools, the largest such investment in the county’s history.

His election comes amid a strong Democratic showing in the US.