Justice Department releases missing FBI interviews in Epstein files with woman who made claims against Trump

Commuters walk past a bus stop near Nine Elms Station as activists put up a poster showing President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein near the US Embassy in London. (AP/ File Photo)

The U.S. Justice Department released FBI records on Thursday that summarize interviews of an unidentified woman in which she made accusations against President Donald Trump related to an alleged sexual encounter.

FBI agents interviewed the woman four times in 2019 as part of their investigation into accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The Justice Department had previously released a log confirming that ⁠the ​interviews took place but released a summary of only one of those four meetings, in which she accused Epstein of molesting her when she was a teenager. The newly disclosed records, which were posted on the department’s website on Thursday, show she also claimed Trump attempted to force her to perform oral sex after ​Epstein introduced ​her to the future president in New York or ⁠New Jersey in the 1980s when she was between 13 and 15 years old.