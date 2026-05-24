‘Not how federal courts work’: Judge dismisses Michael Wolff’s preemptive $1B lawsuit against Melania Trump

Wolff had filed the case in an attempt to block a possible billion-dollar defamation lawsuit from the first lady over comments he made linking her to Jeffrey Epstein.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMay 24, 2026 10:44 AM IST First published on: May 24, 2026 at 10:44 AM IST
Melania TrumpUS judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by author Michael Wolff against First Lady Melania Trump. (File Photo)

A US judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by author Michael Wolff against First Lady Melania Trump, ruling that the case was brought too early and in the wrong way, according to The Guardian.

US District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil said Wolff was asking the court to rule in advance that he would win if Melania Trump sued him for defamation. “That is not how the federal courts work,” she said in her decision.

Wolff had filed the case in an attempt to block a possible billion-dollar defamation lawsuit from the first lady over comments he made linking her to Jeffrey Epstein.

In her ruling, Vyskocil said Wolff’s claim under anti-SLAPP laws was “preemptive” and not properly placed before the court. She said while there was a “real dispute” between both sides, it must be handled through the normal legal process.

“The plaintiff asks for a declaration that, if the first lady sues him, he deserves to win,” she wrote, adding that the court would not take up such a request.

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She also criticised Wolff’s legal strategy, saying he tried to gain an advantage by filing the case in New York before Melania Trump could proceed with her own case in Florida. The judge described this as “bad-faith forum shopping”.

“The outcome is simple,” she said. “The court will not be conscripted to oversee an abusively presented spat.”

Also read Melania Trump says she never had a relationship with Jeffrey Epstein

Wolff filed the lawsuit last year after Melania Trump’s lawyer warned that she would take legal action unless he withdrew his statements, which she said caused “overwhelming reputational and financial harm”.

The judge dismissed the case, saying it should be litigated like any other dispute. A spokesperson for Melania Trump said she would continue to challenge what they called false claims made against her.

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Melania Trump’s response

Melania Trump has denied any connection to Jeffrey Epstein and said she would fight the claims.

“The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today,” she said in a statement quoted by The Guardian.

“I have never been friends with Epstein,” she added, saying that she and Donald Trump had only been at the same events as him due to overlapping social circles.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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