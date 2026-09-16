Trump vs Kennedy Center: Why US court blocked his name as he vows to keep it shut

Trump’s allies have been pushing for months to close the Kenndy Center for renovations and honour the president by adding his name to the building. (Photo: Reuters)

The John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts, also known as the Kennedy Centre, based in Washington DC, has been at the hub of political debate, as the cultural centre’s board voted to shut it for two years for renovations. President Donald Trump has said the planned $257 million renovation will not proceed unless a court reverses a ruling blocking the addition of his name to the building.

The board’s decision came hours after US District Judge Christopher Cooper blocked its latest attempt to put Trump’s name on the Kennedy Center, ruling that such a move would require congressional approval. Cooper had ordered Trump’s name removed from the building in May.