‘I can’t in good conscience support this’: Top US counterterrorism chief Joe Kent resigns over Trump’s war in Iran

Joseph Kent, the head of the National Counterterrorism Center, resigned Tuesday, becoming the first and highest-ranking official in US President Donald Trump’s administration to step down over the ongoing war in Iran.

In his resignation letter, shared on X, Kent said he could not support the conflict, arguing that Iran did not pose an immediate threat to the United States. He also claimed the war was initiated under pressure from Israel and its influential lobby.

Legal experts have pointed out that under current laws, the US would need to establish an imminent threat before engaging in war. The White House and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence did not immediately respond to requests for comment.