‘I can’t in good conscience support this’: Top US counterterrorism chief Joe Kent resigns over Trump’s war in Iran

Joseph Kent said he could not support the conflict, arguing that Iran did not pose an immediate threat to the United States.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Mar 17, 2026 08:32 PM IST
Joseph kent, iran war, resignationHead of the National Counterterrorism Center Joseph Kent. (@europa/X)
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Joseph Kent, the head of the National Counterterrorism Center, resigned Tuesday, becoming the first and highest-ranking official in US President Donald Trump’s administration to step down over the ongoing war in Iran.

In his resignation letter, shared on X, Kent said he could not support the conflict, arguing that Iran did not pose an immediate threat to the United States. He also claimed the war was initiated under pressure from Israel and its influential lobby.

Legal experts have pointed out that under current laws, the US would need to establish an imminent threat before engaging in war. The White House and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The sudden resignation reportedly caught intelligence officials off guard. Kent is known to be close to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who has maintained a low profile since the conflict began.

Gabbard has not issued any public statements, appearing only during the dignified transfer of American soldiers killed earlier this month in the Iran conflict.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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