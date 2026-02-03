Jill Biden’s ex-husband arrested for killing his current wife

77-year-old Stevenson was taken into custody on Monday and is facing a charge of first-degree murder. (Photo: New Castle County Police)

William Stevenson, the ex-husband of former US first lady Jill Biden, has been arrested and charged with the murder of his wife, who died in December 2025. 77-year-old Stevenson was taken into custody on Monday and is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Linda Stevenson, who was found unresponsive in the couple’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, on December 28.

According to the police, they were responding to a domestic dispute call when they found 64-year-old Linda unresponsive in the living room.