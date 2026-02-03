Bajaj
Jill Biden’s ex-husband arrested for killing his current wife

William Stevenson was previously married to Jill Tracy Jacobs (Jill Biden) from February 1970 to May 1975.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readFeb 3, 2026 11:37 PM IST First published on: Feb 3, 2026 at 11:37 PM IST
William Stevenson, the ex-husband of former US first lady Jill Biden, has been arrested and charged with the murder of his wife, who died in December 2025. 77-year-old Stevenson was taken into custody on Monday and is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Linda Stevenson, who was found unresponsive in the couple’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, on December 28.

According to the police, they were responding to a domestic dispute call when they found 64-year-old Linda unresponsive in the living room.

Police said officers immediately administered life-saving measures; however, despite their efforts, Linda Stevenson was later pronounced dead.

Following an extensive weeks-long investigation, on Monday, Stevenson was arrested and charged with murder in the first degree.

He was previously married to Jill Tracy Jacobs (Jill Biden) from February 1970 to May 1975. They got married when Jill was 18 years old and a student at the University of Delaware, and Stevenson was 23.

The couple split in 1975, after which Jill married Joe Biden, who was then a Delaware senator.

