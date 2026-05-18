2 Navy fighter jets crash mid-air at Idaho air show; 4 crew members eject safely| Video

The aircraft, EA-18G Growlers from an electronic attack squadron based in Washington state.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMay 18, 2026 05:44 AM IST First published on: May 18, 2026 at 05:44 AM IST
Air Show Planes CollideThis still image taken from video shows a plume of smoke rising above a plain near Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, where two Navy jets collided at an air show. (Photo: AP)

Four crew members ejected safely after two US Navy jets collided during an air show in Idaho, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The aircraft, EA-18G Growlers from an electronic attack squadron based in Washington state, crashed on Sunday while performing an aerial demonstration at Mountain Home Air Force Base.

A US Navy spokesperson said the two jets were taking part in the display when the collision happened. “The four crew members from both jets safely ejected, and the crash is under investigation,” she said, according to AP. Base officials later said the crew were in stable condition.

No one on the ground was injured. “Everyone is safe, and I think that’s the most important thing,” Kim Sykes, an organiser linked to the event, told AP.

Videos shared online showed the two aircraft coming close together before appearing to make contact and falling towards the ground. Four parachutes were seen opening as the crew escaped. The jets then crashed and exploded on impact.

The air base said it was locked down after the crash and the rest of the show was cancelled.

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An eyewitness who filmed the incident said he initially thought the planes would separate. “I was just filming thinking they were going to split apart,” he told AP, adding that he left soon after to avoid getting in the way of emergency services.

Aviation safety expert Jeff Guzzetti said it was unusual for crews to eject in a mid-air collision. “It’s really striking to see,” he told AP. He said the way the aircraft appeared to stay together briefly may have given the crew time to escape. He added, “It appears to be a pilot issue to me… rendezvousing with another aeroplane in formation flight is challenging.”

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Another expert, John Cox, said such displays allow little room for error. “Air show flying is demanding. It has very little tolerance,” he told AP, adding he was glad the crew survived.

The event, known as Gunfighter Skies, was being held for the first time at the base since 2018. AP reported that safety at US air shows has improved in recent years, with fewer fatal incidents.

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Investigators are expected to examine the cause of the crash, with input from the surviving crew.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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