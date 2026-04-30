‘He can’t get a job elsewhere’: Trump mocks Powell’s decision to stay at Federal Reserve

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell Wednesday said he will continue as the governor of the US central bank for an undetermined time period even after his term ends next month.

Amid hopes of ongoing political hostilities ​towards the institution to slowly settle down, Powell said, “After my term as chair ends on May 15, I will continue to serve as a governor for a period of time to ‌be determined.”

He was addressing a news conference following his last policy meeting as the chair of the central bank of the United States.

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Soon after, US President Donald Trump mocked Powell saying the Fed governor wants to stay back as he cannot get a job elsewhere. “Jerome “Too Late” Powell wants to stay at the Fed because he can’t get a job anywhere else — Nobody wants him,” Trump said in a Truth Social post. Trump has also threatened to fire Powell if he continues as a Fed governor.