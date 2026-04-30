‘He can’t get a job elsewhere’: Trump mocks Powell’s decision to stay at Federal Reserve

Powell said, “After my term as chair ends on May 15, I will continue to serve as a governor for a period of time to ‌be determined.”

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Apr 30, 2026 10:19 AM IST
donald trump, jerome powellDonald Trump and Jerome Powell (AP Photos)
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Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell Wednesday said he will continue as the governor of the US central bank for an undetermined time period even after his term ends next month.

Amid hopes of ongoing political hostilities ​towards the institution to slowly settle down, Powell said, “After my term as chair ends on May 15, I will continue to serve as a governor for a period of time to ‌be determined.”

He was addressing a news conference following his last policy meeting as the chair of the central bank of the United States.

Also read | US Fed chief nominee Warsh clears key confirmation hurdle in Senate

Soon after, US President Donald Trump mocked Powell saying the Fed governor wants to stay back as he cannot get a job elsewhere. “Jerome “Too Late” Powell wants to stay at the Fed because he can’t get a job anywhere else — Nobody wants him,” Trump said in a Truth Social post. Trump has also threatened to fire Powell if he continues as a Fed governor.

Powell on Trump administration’s legal actions on Federal Reserve

At the press conference, Powell said a series of legal actions by Trump administration — from an effort to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook to a criminal investigation ⁠of Powell — has put ​the Federal Reserve’s decision-making credibility at risk. These also threatened the line separating the bank’s interest rate policy from the short-term concerns of partisan politics.

“These legal actions by the administration are unprecedented in our 113-year history, and there are ongoing threats of additional such actions. I worry that these attacks are battering the institution and putting at risk the thing that really matters to the public, which is the ability to conduct monetary policy without taking into consideration political factors,” Powell said.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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