‘I was a perfect target’: Epstein victim says abuse continued during his house arrest in Florida

Roza, the girl who was recruited from Uzbekistan as a teenager by Epstein’s close associate and modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, gave emotional testimony at a field hearing organised by House Democrats in West Palm Beach, Florida.

She said she was 18 years old when she met the late Brunel in 2008 and was “promised a modelling career”, beyond her dreams.

“Coming from a financially unstable background, I was a perfect target for coercion,” the BBC quoted her as saying during the tearful testimony.

Met Epstein during his house arrest

According to the BBC, by May 2009, Roza had arrived in New York City on a visa. In July of that year, she was introduced to Epstein at his house in West Palm Beach – while he was under house arrest following his 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor.