Epstein files: Leaked messages reveal how US Virgin Islands governor personally intervened for Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein files reveal text exchanges with US Virgin Islands Governor Albert Bryan Jr over stop-work orders and enforcement actions on private islands.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readFeb 25, 2026 10:37 PM IST First published on: Feb 25, 2026 at 10:37 PM IST
Justice Department Jeffrey EpsteinDocuments that were included in the US Department of Justice release of the Jeffrey Epstein files are photographed. (AP Photo/ File)

Files released by the US Justice Department show how deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein operated in the US Virgin Islands as months before his arrest in July 2019, he had an island dispute and the island’s top elected official, Democratic Governor Albert Bryan Jr. offered to help.

Officials in the Virgin Islands had issued a stop-work order while investigating unauthorised construction on Epstein’s private islands and were considering potential fines. As the dispute between Epstein and the officials intensified, the disgraced financier towards US Virgin Islands Governor Albert Bryan Jr.

According to text messages exchanged between Epstein and Bryan in 2019, the Governor told the convicted paedophile that he had spoken with US Virgin Island’s top environmental official and asked him to pause the enforcement of stop-work order and other punitive measures until the matter is discussed, CNN reported.

epstein files
Bryan, who is currently the governor of the US Virgin Islands, is in the final year of his second term as governor. (Photo: US Justice Department)

After Epstein raised the issue of rising fines and negative media coverage, Bryan said that he had asked the commissioner who was overseeing the case to “recuse himself and concede on all previous permit requests.”

In a message, Bryan told Epstein, “We got you.” According to the CNN report, after analysing dozens of messages and emails exchanged over a period of several months, Bryan expressed willingness to talk to regulators involved in the case on Epstein’s behalf and reassured the convicted offender that he was addressing the dispute.

Most Read
1Iran-US Tensions News LIVE Updates: Germany urges Tehran to engage constructively in Geneva nuclear talks
2PM Modi Israel Visit Live Updates: Modi stresses need for strong India-Israel defence partnership amid ‘Global uncertainty’
3Ukraine war enters 5th year: Russian soldiers claim commanders ordered executions of fellow troops, says report
4Trump State of the Union 2026 Speech Live Updates: Trump defends tariffs, repeats claim of averting India-Pak nuclear war
5India issues travel advisory for South Korea’s Jeju Island after influencer Sachin Awasthi ‘detained for 38 hours’
6Mexican drug lord killed following trail led by romantic partner: How the capture of ‘El Mencho’ unfolded
Story continues below this ad

Message exchanges also show that Bryan and Epstein had planned to meet privately as the island dispute was ongoing. Epstein, in one of the messages, cautioned that enforcement actions would “kill all interest and send investors to puerto rico instead!!”

Bryan, who is currently the governor of the US Virgin Islands, is in the final year of his second term as governor. Bryan had been asked several times in the past if he had provided Epstein with any special treatment, to which the governor has responded saying, “No.”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Feb 25: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments