‘No fun. Not worth it’: Jeffrey Epstein’s purported suicide note unsealed

Although the Justice Department released a bulk of files related to Epstein, this piece of purported suicide note remained away from the public eye. (Photo: Reuters)

A suicide note, purportedly written by Jeffrey Epstein, was recently released by a federal judge, The New York Times reported.

The note, which remained sealed for years as part of a criminal case of Epstein’s inmate, read: “They investigated me for months — FOUND NOTHING!!! It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye. Watcha want me to do — Bust out cryin!! NO FUN. NOT WORTH IT!!”

It was made public on Wednesday by the judge who oversaw Epstein’s cellmate Nicholas Tartaglione’s case.

Tartaglione said he stumbled upon the note when Epstein was found unresponsive in July 2019, with a piece of cloth around his neck. Even though Epstein survived that incident, he was found dead within a few weeks in the now shuttered Metropolitan Correctional Center in lower Manhattan. He was 66 at the time of his death.