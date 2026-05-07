‘No fun. Not worth it’: Jeffrey Epstein’s purported suicide note unsealed

Epstein's cellmate Tartaglione said he stumbled upon the note when Epstein was found unresponsive in July 2019, with a piece of cloth around his neck.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: May 7, 2026 11:24 AM IST
Epstein filesAlthough the Justice Department released a bulk of files related to Epstein, this piece of purported suicide note remained away from the public eye. (Photo: Reuters)
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A suicide note, purportedly written by Jeffrey Epstein, was recently released by a federal judge, The New York Times reported.

The note, which remained sealed for years as part of a criminal case of Epstein’s inmate, read: “They investigated me for months — FOUND NOTHING!!! It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye. Watcha want me to do — Bust out cryin!! NO FUN. NOT WORTH IT!!”

It was made public on Wednesday by the judge who oversaw Epstein’s cellmate Nicholas Tartaglione’s case.

Tartaglione said he stumbled upon the note when Epstein was found unresponsive in July 2019, with a piece of cloth around his neck. Even though Epstein survived that incident, he was found dead within a few weeks in the now shuttered Metropolitan Correctional Center in lower Manhattan. He was 66 at the time of his death.

The New York Times had petitioned the court last week, urging it to disclose the document and published a report detailing the letter as described by Tartaglione.

Although the Justice Department released a bulk of files related to Epstein, this piece of note remained away from the public eye.

When Times searched the records of Epstein files, it could not lay hands on any copy of the suicide note. However, it did find a cryptic two-page chronology describing how the note got entangled in Tartaglione’s complicated legal case.

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It said that Tartaglione’s lawyers authenticated the note, but had not explained how.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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