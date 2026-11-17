A forensic expert has said he believes sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was killed in prison, disputing the official finding that the convicted sex offender died by suicide. Professor Michael Freeman told BBC Newsnight that his review of files and photographs from the New York City medical examiner led him to conclude Epstein was strangled, probably from behind. Freeman’s research has not been peer reviewed, and he did not examine Epstein’s body.

Epstein, an American financier, was found dead at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York on August 10, 2019, while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. The medical examiner who conducted the autopsy ruled his death a suicide, saying the injuries were consistent with hanging.

What were the ‘signs of murder’ in Jeffrey Epstein death case?

Freeman, who worked on the George Floyd death case in Minnesota, US, presented his findings in London on Monday. He said his analysis was independent and that he had not been paid by Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, who only provided him with the records for the forensic examination. Mark has long maintained that his brother was murdered.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

According to Freeman, the material showed signs of an assault, including a deep haemorrhage in Epstein’s left shoulder. He also found injuries that appeared consistent with blows to the face. Freeman further pointed to marks above the ligature (cord or wire used to stop the blood flow) mark on Epstein’s neck, BBC reported. Moreover, there appeared to be fingernail marks at the same point, which could mean that he might have tried to remove it during a struggle.

ALSO READ | ‘Raped more than 200 times’: How Jeffrey Epstein, woman aide allegedly trapped 20-year-old model

He said the evidence suggested Epstein was strangled with a ligature, which was then likely used to suspend his body from a bunk bed. He was quoted by BBC as saying: “The injuries and the way the body was found don’t match up. There’s only one remaining explanation then, and that is that the death was as a result of a homicide.”

Why US government believes Epstein died by suicide

The medical examiner who performed the autopsy told the US Department of Justice’s Office of the Inspector General that Epstein’s injuries were more consistent with suicide by hanging than homicide by strangulation. The examiner also said there was no evidence of defensive wounds of the kind typically seen in strangulation victims.

Story continues below this ad

Dr Barbara Sampson, who was New York City’s chief medical examiner at the time, has previously said she stands by the determination of the cause and manner of death. The BBC said it had contacted her for further comment.

Freeman said he would have expected investigators to photograph the body before it was taken down in a custodial hanging. A Justice Department review said the guard who found Epstein called for a colleague, lowered the body to the floor and began resuscitation efforts. Epstein had been placed on suicide watch briefly about a month earlier, the BBC report said.

OPINION | Epstein case isn’t about one man, but structures that enable men

Freeman further said that he had “no idea” who might have killed Epstein (assuming his findings were correct). “That is not something I have an opinion about. That isn’t any part of any investigation that I’ve done,” he was quoted as saying by BBC.

Story continues below this ad

Responding to suggestions that his conclusions fed conspiracy theories, Freeman said the files should be open to scrutiny and invited others to identify errors in his analysis.

Epstein was convicted in 2008 of soliciting prostitution from a minor and registered as a sex offender. A plea deal allowed him to avoid a lengthy prison sentence. In 2019, he was charged with operating a network involving underage girls and was awaiting trial when he died.