Jeffrey Epstein gave funds to AI researcher Ben Goertzel, helping him secure HK$8.9m in Hong Kong grants

Ben Goertzel is an American computer scientist known for promoting the idea of artificial general intelligence. (Photo: Wikimedia/AP)

American financier Jeffrey Epstein provided funding to artificial intelligence researcher Ben Goertzel and helped him secure at least HK$8.9 million in Hong Kong government grants, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) has reported.

Emails released by the US Department of Justice show that Epstein committed at least US$113,000 to support Goertzel’s open-source AI project over a period of five years. The funding allowed Goertzel to meet requirements for public research grants in Hong Kong.

There is no evidence linking Goertzel to Epstein’s crimes. Epstein was later charged with sex trafficking offences and died in jail in 2019.

Who is Ben Goertzel?

Ben Goertzel is an American computer scientist known for promoting the idea of artificial general intelligence. He previously worked in Hong Kong during the 2010s.

He served as chief scientist at Hanson Robotics, a Hong Kong-based firm known for developing the humanoid robot Sophia. He also worked on AI research projects at Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU). Goertzel later moved back to the United States but still lists himself as a Hong Kong permanent resident.

How the funding worked

The SCMP reported that Goertzel’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein began in 2001, when Epstein funded a research fellowship.

Between 2010 and 2015, Epstein channelled at least US$113,000 through the US non-profit Humanity+, which was then directed to Novamente, a company owned by Goertzel. This funding allowed Novamente to act as the required “industry sponsor” for projects applying to Hong Kong’s Innovation and Technology Fund.

Under the rules of the fund, companies must secure 10 per cent of project costs from industry sponsors to qualify for public money. The remaining amount can be covered by the government.

According to the SCMP, three projects at PolyU sponsored by Novamente received a combined HK$8.9 million between 2010 and 2016.

Emails show Goertzel repeatedly asked Epstein for financial help to meet the sponsorship requirement. In one message in 2011, he wrote: “Let me know if you’re game to donate the additional $10K. If not, I will explore other options … I really can’t afford $10K personally right now.”

Comments during controversy

In 2015, as renewed attention focused on Epstein’s past offences, Goertzel requested another US$25,000.

Referring to media coverage of the allegations, Goertzel wrote in an email cited by the SCMP: “I have seen the spate of utterly idiotic negative publicity in the news, and I’m sorry you guys have to deal with that.”

He added that if any incidents had taken place, they may have involved “reasonably mature people who mutually consented at the time”.

An assistant to Epstein replied that, “due to the current environment”, funding would be paused.

However, Epstein later approved the transfer.

Goertzel’s response

Speaking to the SCMP, Goertzel said he regretted the association. “Looking back, I regret knowing the guy, or taking his money, or having anything to do with the guy,” he said.

He added: “The reason any scientist dealt with Jeffrey Epstein was very simple – getting research money is hard.”

Goertzel said he was unaware of Epstein’s illegal activities at the time and had only limited contact with him in person.

The Innovation and Technology Commission said funding schemes are reviewed regularly and applications are assessed by professional panels.