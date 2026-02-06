‘Love, Melania’: Inside explosive 2026 Epstein Files revealing Bill Gates’ ‘moral failure’ and a secret email to Ghislaine Maxwell

Donald Trump has been mentioned in the Epstein files thousands of times, but the newly released documents show Melania Trump writing to Epstein's ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell. (Reuters file)

The US Department of Justice has recently released what it claims is the last set of files related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The 3 million-plus pages from the Epstein files include emails and images of prominent billionaires such as Elon Musk and Bill Gates, the United Kingdom’s former Prince Andrew and tech leaders like Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

While all have denied that they had anything to do with Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of young women, some of them seemed to have continued their friendship with Epstein after the news broke out years ago.

Here are some new names that surfaced in the last batch of Epstein-related files released by the US DoJ.

Melania Trump

US President Donald Trump has been mentioned in the Epstein files thousands of times, but the newly released documents show Melania Trump writing to Epstein’s ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

In an email dated October 23, 2002, Melania Trump sent a message to “G” to congratulate her on a New York magazine featuring Epstein’s profile.

“Dear G!

How are you?

Nice story about JE in NY mag. You look great on the picture.

I know you are very busy flying all over the world. How was Palm Beach? I cannot wait to go down. Give me a call when you are back in NY.

Have a great time!

Love,

Melania“

While the recipient’s email address is redacted, Ghislaine Maxwell appeared in the article alongside Jeffrey Epstein.

Brett Ratner

The newly released Epstein files feature a series of images of Hollywood filmmaker Brett Ratner sitting in Epstein’s New York townhouse. In one picture, Ratner is sitting with women whose faces have been redacted and Jean Luc Brunel, a modelling agent who died in prison while awaiting sex-trafficking charges in 2022.

A year later, Ratner told The Wall Street Journal that he did not know who Epstein was and had never met him. He also happens to be the director of the newly launched “Melania” documentary.

Bill Gates

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates also made an appearance in the Epstein files. In 2013, Jeffrey Epstein sent some emails to himself, where he mentioned a “marital dispute” between Bill and Melinda Gates. However, it is still unclear if Epstein sent these emails to Bill Gates or someone else.

In an email, Epstein said that he had been the “right hand” of Gates and was asked to participate in things that were “morally inappropriate”, “ethically unsound”, and “potentially over the line into the illegal.”

“From helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of sex with russian girls, to facilitating his illicit trysts, with married women, to being asked to provide adderall fro bridge tournaments. . I feel I owe it to my friends and futre colleagues to admit a moral failure, to ask forgiveness and to move on with my life”, the email reads.

Sergey Brin

The Google co-founder also appears in an undated photograph, where he is seen visiting a tropical destination with women’s faces redacted.

A document also shows one of Epstein’s accusers telling the Epstein Victims Claims Administrator that she had met Sergey Brin and his then-wife, where they ended up spending a day on Epstein’s island in January 2007 with Brunel, the modelling agent seen alongside the Melania documentary director.

George Mitchell

The new set of documents also features an image of former US senator and diplomat George Mitchell with Jeffrey Epstein after he was convicted in 2008.

The documents also show meetings being set up and a 2011 dated email where Epstein said “George Mitchell is my very close friend and chairman of piper”, which refers to the law firm DLA Piper.

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor

The former Prince Andrew, who has been stripped of his titles by his brother, appeared in an undated photograph with a woman who is lying on the ground. In 2010, Andrew had invited Epstein to a dinner at Buckingham Palace via email, where he asked Jeffrey to “come with whomever.”

Virginia Guiffre, an Epstein victim who died in 2025, had accused Andrew of sexual abuse. However, the two settled the lawsuit in 2022 for an undisclosed amount.

Ehud Barak

Ehud Barak, Israel’s former Prime Minister is also mentioned in the newly released Epstein documents. As it turns out, the two talked to each other on several occasions even after Epstein was convicted in 2008.

The documents also show that Barak and Epstein had plans back in 2017 about staying at Epstein’s New York house, having discussions about logistics, and engaging and meeting with Epstein.

Apart from the aforementioned names, the Epstein files also mention figures like SpaceX and xAI CEO Elon Musk, Apollo co-founder Marc Rowan, billionaire businessman Richard Branson, former White House counsel under Barack Obama Kathryn Ruemmler, and others.