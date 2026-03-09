Epstein Files: Trump, Clinton, Royals, and tech moguls among 15 high-profile figures exposed

The release of files by the US Justice Department related to deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has rippled through politics, academia and business, revealing the alleged secrets that many prominent personalities kept with Epstein.
As the files were made public, several people regretted their association with the paedophile and some even resigned from their posts. The release of millions of files on Epstein has exposed the disgraced financier’s social connections with people whom he invited to his infamous island.
Donald Trump
US President
The recently released files by the Justice Department include photos of Trump with Epstein and unverified documents from the FBI which details a woman’s allegations of sexual misconduct against President Trump.
Bill Clinton
Former US president
The Epstein Files include photos of Clinton, with one showing the former Democratic president in a swimming pool. However, during a deposition before the House Oversight Committee in February, Clinton said he “saw nothing and I did nothing wrong.”
Howard Lutnick
US Commerce Secretary
Trump’s Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was linked with Epstein after files showed that he visited Epstein’s infamous island and the two reportedly signed a document for stakes in a technology company that no longer operates, the Wall Street Journal reported. During a Senate hearing last month, Lutnick acknowledged that he visited the island once with his family but “did not have any relationship with him.”
Mohammed bin Salman
Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia
The royal prince of Saudi appears in two photographs wherein he is seen smiling with Epstein. The context of the image remains unclear, however, the deceased sex offender reportedly framed and displayed one of the images at his New York residence.
Larry Summers
Professor at Harvard University
Summers visited Epstein’s townhouse several times and allegedly had a years-long relationship with the disgraced financier. After his name propped up in the released files, Summers said he was “deeply ashamed” of his communications with Epstein and announced last month that he would resign from teaching at Harvard after the end of academic year.
Noam Chomsky
Professor at Arizona University
Chomsky was in correspondence with Epstein in 2019 when the professor counselled the paedophile on handling bad press, the Justice Department’s files have shown. Chomsky’s wife, Valéria Chomsky in a statement had said, “We were careless in not thoroughly researching his background.”
Steve Bannon
Former Trump adviser
Trump’s former adviser Bannon exchanged several messages with Epstein in 2018 and 2019, wherein he reportedly offered tips on handling the scrutiny by press to the sex offender. Bannon had recorded an interview with Epstein that was released as part of the files.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
Former Royal Prince
Former UK Prince Andrew, who was arrested and released in February pending further investigation, has held extensive interactions with the convicted sex offender. Photos in Epstein files show Andrew with a woman lying on the ground. The former royal also invited Epstein to have dinner at Buckingham Palace, a 2010 email revealed.
Peter Mandelson
Ex-UK ambassador to US
The files show Epstein had a yearslong and close relationship with Mandelson, who recently got arrested and released by the UK police pending further investigation. Mandelson contributed to Epstein’s controversial 2003 birthday book and reportedly visited Epstein island.
Mark Zuckerberg
Meta CEO
Justice Department’s files reveal Zuckerberg at a 2015 dinner with a group of Silicon Valley billionaires that was organised by LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and attended by Epstein. Meta has said that Zuckerberg met Epstein once at the dinner and didn’t communicate with him again.
Bill Gates
Chair at Gates Foundation
Bill Gates met Jeffrey Epstein several times since 2011 and even flew on a private plane with him, the WSJ reported. The released files show Gates with women but the faces have been redacted by the Justice Department. Gates apologised to his staff at the foundation last month and said, “I did nothing illicit. I saw nothing illicit.”
Sergey Brin
Google Co-founder
In a photo released in the files, Brin is reportedly seen with women on a tropical island, though the faces of the women were redacted. Documents have shown that Epstein suggested the Google co-founder set up a tax savings trust for his children in 2007.
Richard Branson
Virgin Group Founder
The Epstein files include an undated photo of Branson with the deceased sex offender on a tropical island and a few correspondence, including an exchange between the two in 2013 wherein Epstein thanked Branson for his hospitality, the WSJ reported.
Elon Musk
Tesla and SpaceX CEO
The world’s richest person, Elon Musk, also features in the Epstein files released by the Trump administration wherein several email exchanges between Musk and Epstein are recorded, which allegedly talk about potential trips to Epstein’s island. However, Musk, in a post on X wrote, “have never been to any Epstein parties ever and have many times call for the prosecution of those who have committed crimes with Epstein.”
Reid Hoffman
LinkedIn Co-founder
Hoffman offered to help Epstein to manage the bad press when he faced sex trafficking allegations and the LinkedIn’s co-founder also visited the disgraced financier’s island in 2014. In his clarification, Hoffman said that he knew Epstein through a “fundraising relationship with MIT, which I very much regret.”