Epstein Files: Trump, Clinton, Royals, and tech moguls among 15 high-profile figures exposed

As the files were made public, several people regretted their association with the paedophile and some even resigned from their posts.

The release of files by the US Justice Department related to deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has rippled through politics, academia and business, revealing the alleged secrets that many prominent personalities kept with Epstein.

As the files were made public, several people regretted their association with the paedophile and some even resigned from their posts. The release of millions of files on Epstein has exposed the disgraced financier’s social connections with people whom he invited to his infamous island.

Epstein, who died in a prison cell in New York in 2019, had been convicted of soliciting prostitution from an underage girl in 2008.

Here’s a list of some high-profile names who appeared in the Epstein files:

Donald Trump

US President

The recently released files by the Justice Department include photos of Trump with Epstein and unverified documents from the FBI which details a woman’s allegations of sexual misconduct against President Trump.

Bill Clinton

Former US president

The Epstein Files include photos of Clinton, with one showing the former Democratic president in a swimming pool. However, during a deposition before the House Oversight Committee in February, Clinton said he “saw nothing and I did nothing wrong.”

Howard Lutnick

US Commerce Secretary

Trump’s Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was linked with Epstein after files showed that he visited Epstein’s infamous island and the two reportedly signed a document for stakes in a technology company that no longer operates, the Wall Street Journal reported. During a Senate hearing last month, Lutnick acknowledged that he visited the island once with his family but “did not have any relationship with him.”

Mohammed bin Salman

Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia

The royal prince of Saudi appears in two photographs wherein he is seen smiling with Epstein. The context of the image remains unclear, however, the deceased sex offender reportedly framed and displayed one of the images at his New York residence.

Larry Summers

Professor at Harvard University

Summers visited Epstein’s townhouse several times and allegedly had a years-long relationship with the disgraced financier. After his name propped up in the released files, Summers said he was “deeply ashamed” of his communications with Epstein and announced last month that he would resign from teaching at Harvard after the end of academic year.

Noam Chomsky

Professor at Arizona University

Chomsky was in correspondence with Epstein in 2019 when the professor counselled the paedophile on handling bad press, the Justice Department’s files have shown. Chomsky’s wife, Valéria Chomsky in a statement had said, “We were careless in not thoroughly researching his background.”

Steve Bannon

Former Trump adviser

Trump’s former adviser Bannon exchanged several messages with Epstein in 2018 and 2019, wherein he reportedly offered tips on handling the scrutiny by press to the sex offender. Bannon had recorded an interview with Epstein that was released as part of the files.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Former Royal Prince

Former UK Prince Andrew, who was arrested and released in February pending further investigation, has held extensive interactions with the convicted sex offender. Photos in Epstein files show Andrew with a woman lying on the ground. The former royal also invited Epstein to have dinner at Buckingham Palace, a 2010 email revealed.

Peter Mandelson

Ex-UK ambassador to US

The files show Epstein had a yearslong and close relationship with Mandelson, who recently got arrested and released by the UK police pending further investigation. Mandelson contributed to Epstein’s controversial 2003 birthday book and reportedly visited Epstein island.

Mark Zuckerberg

Meta CEO

Justice Department’s files reveal Zuckerberg at a 2015 dinner with a group of Silicon Valley billionaires that was organised by LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and attended by Epstein. Meta has said that Zuckerberg met Epstein once at the dinner and didn’t communicate with him again.

Bill Gates

Chair at Gates Foundation

Bill Gates met Jeffrey Epstein several times since 2011 and even flew on a private plane with him, the WSJ reported. The released files show Gates with women but the faces have been redacted by the Justice Department. Gates apologised to his staff at the foundation last month and said, “I did nothing illicit. I saw nothing illicit.”

Sergey Brin

Google Co-founder

In a photo released in the files, Brin is reportedly seen with women on a tropical island, though the faces of the women were redacted. Documents have shown that Epstein suggested the Google co-founder set up a tax savings trust for his children in 2007.

Richard Branson

Virgin Group Founder

The Epstein files include an undated photo of Branson with the deceased sex offender on a tropical island and a few correspondence, including an exchange between the two in 2013 wherein Epstein thanked Branson for his hospitality, the WSJ reported.

Elon Musk

Tesla and SpaceX CEO

The world’s richest person, Elon Musk, also features in the Epstein files released by the Trump administration wherein several email exchanges between Musk and Epstein are recorded, which allegedly talk about potential trips to Epstein’s island. However, Musk, in a post on X wrote, “have never been to any Epstein parties ever and have many times call for the prosecution of those who have committed crimes with Epstein.”

Reid Hoffman

LinkedIn Co-founder

Hoffman offered to help Epstein to manage the bad press when he faced sex trafficking allegations and the LinkedIn’s co-founder also visited the disgraced financier’s island in 2014. In his clarification, Hoffman said that he knew Epstein through a “fundraising relationship with MIT, which I very much regret.”