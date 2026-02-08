Cash, massages, scholarships: How Epstein lured his victims into hierarchy of abuse

Documents that were included in the US Department of Justice release of the Jeffrey Epstein files are photographed. (AP Photo/ File)

A small talk over an ice cream in Michigan during the summer camp of 14-year-old Jane (as identified in files released by US Justice Department) turned into years of abuse for her when British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell walked by her Yorkshire terrier and stopped to introduce herself. They started chatting and soon convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, then aged 41, joined them.

Epstein reportedly told Jane that he had a lodge named after him on the grounds of the Interlochen Center for the Arts youth camp in Michigan and that he funded academic scholarships over there. The deceased paedophile also tried to charm Jane’s mother and invited them both to his mansion in Palm Beach, Florida for tea, The Times reported.

Epstein praised the girl’s potential and tried to lure her, and within months Jane was trapped in Epstein’s hierarchy of abuse and was allegedly giving him “massages” for money which escalated into sexual abuse. Jane was reportedly trapped for about three years.

This undated photo released by the US Department of Justice shows Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. (U.S. Department of Justice via AP)

Justice Department releases Epstein files

The US Department of Justice recently released over 3.5 million pages of files related to the investigation carried out against Jeffrey Epstein and only a handful of Epstein’s victims have narrated their ordeal publicly.

Jane’s heartbreaking testimony is one such example as emails, photographs and police reports reveal the scale of the pyramid scheme of abuse run by Epstein.

Jeffrey Epstein was asked in an interview whether he had 'dirty money' and whether comparisons could be made between him and the devil.



This video is from the latest drop of the Epstein files from the US Department of Justice. pic.twitter.com/vwOrYY6OKH — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 1, 2026

The Justice Department estimates that Epstein victimised more than 1,000 women. Till now, names and faces of most of the celebrities, financiers, academics and politicians have been publicly revealed but the names of those women who have been Epstein’s victims remain unknown, as they have been redacted.

Story continues below this ad

How did Epstein lure women into his orbit

Epstein deployed several strategies to source young girls and women. In Florida, the deceased sex offender preyed on vulnerable girls from poor families as he allegedly offered them “cash” to “massage” him at his mansion.

In New York, the paedophile lured aspiring women a bright future through the offers of scholarships and invited them to Manhattan townhouse parties and reportedly abused them.

In eastern Europe, Epstein utilised his links with modelling agencies and tried to convince women that they should come with him as he can make them famous and allegedly trafficked them to the US. The sex offender then offered those women to rich and powerful friends.

Epstein was also involved in pushing his victims to recruit their friends and family members. The lot was flown to America and thereafter abused at the paedophile’s properties in New York City, Palm Beach, 8,000 acre ranch in New Mexico, and at a private island in the US Virgin Islands, which is infamously known as “Paedophile Island,” The Times reported.