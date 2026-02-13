‘Epstein was strangled not hanged,’ claims doctor who witnessed sex offender’s postmortem

Documents that were included in the US Department of Justice release of the Jeffrey Epstein files are photographed. (AP Photo/ File)

Disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was allegedly strangled, and did not die due to hanging in his New York prison cell, according to a doctor who was reportedly present during the postmortem of the paedophile’s body and has called for a re-investigation into the cause of his death.

The deceased financier was found dead in his prison cell in 2019 while awaiting his trial on sex trafficking charges. New York Medical Examiner’s Office, at the time of Epstein’s death, had ruled it as a suicide.

However, according to Dr Michael Baden, Epstein did not take his own life rather died of strangulation, The Telegraph reported.

In an interview to The Telegraph, Dr Baden said, “My opinion is that his death was most likely caused by strangulation pressure rather than hanging. Given all the information now available, further investigation into the cause and manner of death is warranted.”

Dr Baden, who was present during the postmortem as an observer on behalf of Epstein’s family, did not carry out the postmortem himself.

“At the time that the autopsy was done by the medical examiner, we both agreed that, on the basis of the autopsy report and the information available, more information was needed to determine the cause and manner of death,” Dr Baden told The Telegraph.

More questions have been raised regarding the death of Epstein after the release of more than three million files related to late sex offender by the US Department of Justice.

The report further added that Dr Baden’s concerns have been mirrored by Epstein’s lawyers, who have allegedly said that they too were “not satisfied” with the findings carried out by New York Medical Examiner’s Office.

Dr Baden has pushed for further examination into the cause behind Epstein’s death. In 2019, Baden had raised concerns over the medical examiner’s ruling and told Fox News that “the evidence points toward homicide rather than suicide”.