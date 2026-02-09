Epstein files 2026: Who resigned, who was fired, who apologised as Europe’s elite face reckoning

The 2026 release of more than three million pages of documents, images and videos by the US Department of Justice linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has triggered a political and institutional reckoning across Europe, toppling ambassadors, senior aides, advisers, and forcing rare apologies from royalty.

While the documents do not accuse many of those named of criminal conduct, they detail sustained social and professional ties with Epstein long after his 2008 conviction, associations that have proved politically untenable. The result has been a wave of resignations, firings and public expressions of regret, with Europe showing far less tolerance for ethical lapses than the United States.

Britain’s power centre shaken

The most dramatic fallout has been in the United Kingdom, where the controversy has engulfed the government of Keir Starmer, less than a year after Labour returned to power with a landslide victory.

The crisis stems from Starmer’s decision to appoint veteran Labour figure Peter Mandelson as Britain’s ambassador to the United States despite his known association with Epstein. Newly released documents indicated Mandelson maintained contact with Epstein while serving as business secretary and allegedly shared confidential information, prompting a criminal investigation by UK police.

Mandelson was subsequently removed from his diplomatic post and resigned from the House of Lords and the Labour Party, turning what was initially defended as a lapse in judgment into a defining political crisis for the Prime Minister.

Downing Street resignations pile up

The controversy soon spread to the heart of No. 10. Morgan McSweeney, Starmer’s chief of staff and the strategist credited with Labour’s 2024 election victory, resigned after taking responsibility for advising Mandelson’s appointment.

Days later, Starmer lost another senior aide when Tim Allan, the Prime Minister’s director of communications, stepped down to allow a reset of the Downing Street team. The twin resignations have intensified pressure on Starmer from within his own party, with Labour MPs questioning his judgment and leadership as he faces a critical parliamentary party meeting.

Story continues below this ad

Royals distance themselves as Andrew is sidelined

The Epstein files have also forced an unusually direct response from Britain’s royal family. Prince William and Catherine issued a statement expressing deep concern for the victims, saying they were appalled by the scale and contents of the newly released documents.

Kensington Palace said the Prince and Princess of Wales were deeply concerned by the continued revelations and that their thoughts remained focused on those who were harmed. The statement, released ahead of William’s official visit to Saudi Arabia, marked a further effort by the monarchy to distance itself from the scandal surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, King Charles III’s younger brother.

Andrew, who was stripped of his royal titles last year following earlier disclosures about his relationship with Epstein, has been forced to vacate Royal Lodge near Windsor Castle and relocate to the Sandringham estate. He is currently staying at Wood Farm Cottage while repairs are carried out on his long-term accommodation. Mountbatten-Windsor has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.

Norway: Diplomats fall, royalty apologises

Norway has emerged as another focal point of the fallout. Mona Juul resigned as Norway’s ambassador to Jordan after reports revealed her contact with Epstein and disclosed that he had left $10 million to the children of Juul and her husband, Terje Rod-Larsen, in a will drafted shortly before his death in 2019.

Story continues below this ad

Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said the resignation was necessary to preserve trust in public office, while confirming that investigations into Juul’s links to Epstein would continue. Authorities have also launched a review of government funding and contacts with the International Peace Institute, previously headed by Rod-Larsen.

The revelations also reached Norway’s royal family. Crown Princess Mette-Marit issued a public apology after documents detailed her association with Epstein between 2011 and 2014. Separately, the country’s economic crimes unit opened a corruption investigation into former prime minister Thorbjorn Jagland over his ties with Epstein.

A cascade across Europe

Beyond Britain and Norway, the Epstein files have led to resignations and withdrawals across Europe, particularly among figures who maintained post-conviction relationships with Epstein or enabled his access to influential networks.

Beyond Britain and Norway, the Epstein files have led to resignations and withdrawals across Europe. (AI-generated image) Beyond Britain and Norway, the Epstein files have led to resignations and withdrawals across Europe. (AI-generated image)

A striking feature of the 2026 fallout has been the prevalence of apologies rather than prosecutions. Leaders and royals alike have framed their responses as acknowledgements of moral failure and poor judgment rather than legal culpability. Starmer apologised directly to Epstein’s victims, Norway’s Crown Princess expressed regret, and several corporate and institutional leaders stepped back from public roles, citing shame and responsibility.

Story continues below this ad

Why Europe reacted differently

A striking contrast in the 2026 Epstein files fallout has been the limited institutional consequences for prominent figures in the United States, despite their names appearing repeatedly across documents, emails and visitor logs released by the US Department of Justice.

Among the most frequently referenced American figures are US President Donald Trump and Bill Clinton (former president), along with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. In most cases, the references were described by their representatives as benign, historical or based on unverified third-party claims, and none has resigned from a formal post as a result of the disclosures.

Clinton’s office has said the former president severed ties with Epstein well before his 2008 conviction, while Gates has acknowledged meetings with Epstein but called them a mistake, saying he regretted exercising poor judgment. Both have denied any involvement in wrongdoing.

The files also revived scrutiny of business and academic elites. Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers stepped back from several public commitments after emails showed Epstein offering personal advice and introductions, prompting Summers to express deep embarrassment, though no formal inquiry has been announced.

Story continues below this ad

Tech billionaire Elon Musk was referenced in connection with potential social interactions, which he has categorically denied. Musk publicly called for accountability for those who committed crimes, while distancing himself from Epstein’s network.

Legal and corporate circles have also felt pressure. Brad Karp, chairman of the elite US law firm Paul Weiss, resigned after emails revealed a close social association with Epstein, marking one of the few high-profile professional exits in the US private sector.’

(With inputs from PTI, Reuters)