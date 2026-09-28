‘H-1B visa shouldn’t replace American workers’: JD Vance backs Trump’s visa reforms

US Vice President JD Vance has backed President Donald Trump’s visa policy that imposes a $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications, saying the programme should be used to bring skilled workers to America who can contribute to the country’s economy and technology sector.

Speaking at the All-In podcast, Vance said the Trump administration examined the “fraud” in the system and sought administrative measures to acknowledge it, stating that the US Congress “lacked political will” to change the law.

Vice President Vance on the Trump Administration’s H1B visa reforms: “The H-1B should not exist to replace American workers with low-wage foreigners. It should exist to enrich the American economy.” pic.twitter.com/7bunZ97u5Z — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) September 27, 2026

Vance backs $100,000 H-1B visa fee

US Vice President Vance said that companies seeking H-1B visas shouldn’t replace American workers with low-wage foreigners.

He said the administration introduced the $100,000 fee on H-1B visas after companies in the US allegedly started replacing American workers with lower-paid foreign workers, adding that the programme wasn’t intended for it.

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‘H-1B should not replace American workers’

“The H-1B should not exist to replace American workers with low-wage foreigners. It should exist to enrich the American economy,” Vance said in the podcast. He added, “You’ll have a company that applies for an H-1B and they’ll say, ‘Oh, we’re desperate for workers. We can’t find the workers.’ And then you go and look at their history and they’ve laid off 5,000 people. Well, that’s ridiculous.”

What Vance said about skilled workers

Explaining the visa programme, Vance referred to a hypothetical situation wherein he said that if a tech company is trying to get an H-1B visa, “it’s an actual genius.” The Vice President said, “You’re not just replacing one accountant who makes $60,000 with a lower-wage foreign accountant who makes $45,000 a year. That is not what the programme exists for.”

Trump’s September 18 H-1B order

The comments by Vance come after President Trump signed an executive order on September 18 that directs the agencies to scrutinise an employer’s recent or planned layoffs when reviewing the H-1B visa cases. The order adds another layer of audit for companies that sponsor foreign workers and potentially changes the several stages of process for the H-1B programme.

“To combat these abuses, the 2025 Proclamation set forth a restriction on entry of certain H-1B nonimmigrant workers, except for those petitions that were accompanied or supplemented by a $100,000 payment, subject to very limited exceptions,” the executive order signed by Trump read.