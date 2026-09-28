‘H-1B visa shouldn’t replace American workers’: JD Vance backs Trump’s visa reforms

US Vice President JD Vance has backed President Donald Trump’s visa policy that imposes a $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications, saying the programme should be used to bring skilled workers to America who can contribute to the country’s economy and technology sector.
He said the administration introduced the $100,000 fee on H-1B visas after companies in the US allegedly started replacing American workers with lower-paid foreign workers, adding that the programme wasn’t intended for it.
“The H-1B should not exist to replace American workers with low-wage foreigners. It should exist to enrich the American economy,” Vance said in the podcast. He added, “You’ll have a company that applies for an H-1B and they’ll say, ‘Oh, we’re desperate for workers. We can’t find the workers.’ And then you go and look at their history and they’ve laid off 5,000 people. Well, that’s ridiculous.”
What Vance said about skilled workers
Explaining the visa programme, Vance referred to a hypothetical situation wherein he said that if a tech company is trying to get an H-1B visa, “it’s an actual genius.” The Vice President said, “You’re not just replacing one accountant who makes $60,000 with a lower-wage foreign accountant who makes $45,000 a year. That is not what the programme exists for.”
Trump’s September 18 H-1B order
The comments by Vance come after President Trump signed an executive order on September 18 that directs the agencies to scrutinise an employer’s recent or planned layoffs when reviewing the H-1B visa cases. The order adds another layer of audit for companies that sponsor foreign workers and potentially changes the several stages of process for the H-1B programme.
“To combat these abuses, the 2025 Proclamation set forth a restriction on entry of certain H-1B nonimmigrant workers, except for those petitions that were accompanied or supplemented by a $100,000 payment, subject to very limited exceptions,” the executive order signed by Trump read.
Nischai Vats is a Deputy Copy Editor at The Indian Express. His work primarily covers US politics and visa and immigration policy, alongside broader international developments, with an emphasis on accuracy, verification, and clear explainers.
Experience
Nischai joined The Indian Express in May 2024 where he works on writing, editing, and refining high-impact stories for digital platforms. His role involves ensuring editorial consistency, factual accuracy, and clarity in coverage of complex policy-driven subjects.
Earlier in his career, he worked across Indian digital newsrooms in reporting and editing roles, including stints at Inshorts, Newslaundry, Tiranga TV, and Catch News. His newsroom experience spans rapid digital publishing, ground reporting, and copy editing across national, civic, and policy beats.
Expertise
His core areas of focus include:
US politics and governance: Coverage of American political developments, executive actions, and policy shifts.
US visa and immigration policy: Reporting and editing stories on visa categories, regulatory changes, and immigration pathways affecting global audiences.
Editorial accuracy and copy editing: Ensuring clarity, language precision, and verification in fast-paced digital news environments.
Authoritativeness and trustworthiness
Nischai's journalism is grounded in verified sources, official documentation, and clear attribution, in line with The Indian Express’ editorial standards. His background across reporting and editing enables him to translate complex policy updates into reliable, reader-friendly coverage. ... Read More