JD Vance accuses Iran of ‘economic terrorism’ in Strait of Hormuz as US blockade comes into effect

Iran must be flexible and agree to key US conditions, including American control over its enriched uranium and a verification system to ensure it does not build a nuclear weapon.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 14, 2026 05:53 AM IST First published on: Apr 14, 2026 at 05:37 AM IST
JD VanceVice President JD Vance speaks during a news conference. (Photo: AP)

US Vice-President JD Vance has accused Iran of carrying out “economic terrorism” by disrupting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, warning that Washington could respond in kind.

Speaking to Fox News anchor Brett Baier, Vance said the US would not allow such actions to go unanswered.

“If the Iranians engage in economic terrorism, then we will follow the principle that no Iranian ships are getting out either,” he said.

He added that Donald Trump had shown that “two can play at that game”, indicating a tougher US stance if tensions rise further.

Talks and US demands

Vance also spoke about recent talks between US and Iranian officials, saying there had been “a lot of progress” over the weekend, but made clear that the next step depends on Tehran.

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Vance told Fox News on Monday. I really think the ball is in the Iranian court, because we put a lot on the table. We actually made very clear what our red lines were.

There are two things in particular where the president of the United States really said we have no flexibility.”

Vance listed them as US control of Iran’s enriched uranium, and a verification mechanism to ensure it does not develop a nuclear weapon in the future.

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He added that Iran must be flexible and agree to key US conditions, including American control over its enriched uranium and a verification system to ensure it does not build a nuclear weapon.

The remarks come amid rising tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments. Any disruption there can affect energy supplies and prices worldwide.

The US and Iran have been engaged in talks aimed at preventing further escalation after weeks of conflict. Washington has been pushing for strict limits on Iran’s nuclear programme, while Iran has called for relief from pressure and recognition of its position.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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