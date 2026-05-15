Indian-origin founder of ‘Punjabi Devils’ biker gang jailed for gun trafficking in California

Jashanpreet Singh attempted to sell several weapons to an undercover officer. (Photo: X/@FBISacramento)

A 27-year-old Indian-origin man, who founded an outlaw motorcycle gang in California, has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for firearms offences, according to PTI.

Jashanpreet Singh, a resident of Lodi, was sentenced to five years and four months by US District Judge Dale Drozd for unlawful dealing in firearms and possession of a machine gun, US Attorney Eric Grant said.