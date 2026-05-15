Indian-origin founder of ‘Punjabi Devils’ biker gang jailed for gun trafficking in California

Prosecutors said that in June last year, Singh tried to sell several weapons to an undercover officer.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 15, 2026 08:22 PM IST First published on: May 15, 2026 at 08:17 PM IST
Jashanpreet SinghJashanpreet Singh attempted to sell several weapons to an undercover officer. (Photo: X/@FBISacramento)

A 27-year-old Indian-origin man, who founded an outlaw motorcycle gang in California, has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for firearms offences, according to PTI.

Jashanpreet Singh, a resident of Lodi, was sentenced to five years and four months by US District Judge Dale Drozd for unlawful dealing in firearms and possession of a machine gun, US Attorney Eric Grant said.

Court documents said Singh founded the Punjabi Devils Motorcycle Club, a Stockton-based gang linked to the Hells Angels, a global outlaw motorcycle group.

Prosecutors said that in June last year, Singh tried to sell several weapons to an undercover officer.

These included a short-barrelled rifle, three assault weapons, three machine gun conversion devices and a revolver.

A search of his home later led to the recovery of more weapons, including a machine gun, another conversion device and a silencer. Officers also found a grenade and a suspected claymore mine, which were destroyed by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad.

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Singh had initially faced state charges in San Joaquin County. In July 2025, he failed to appear in court, prompting a warrant for his arrest.

Later that month, authorities were alerted that Singh had booked a flight to India. He was arrested at San Francisco International Airport before he could leave the country.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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