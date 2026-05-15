Indian-origin founder of ‘Punjabi Devils’ biker gang jailed for gun trafficking in California

A 27-year-old Indian-origin man, who founded an outlaw motorcycle gang in California, has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for firearms offences, according to PTI.
Jashanpreet Singh, a resident of Lodi, was sentenced to five years and four months by US District Judge Dale Drozd for unlawful dealing in firearms and possession of a machine gun, US Attorney Eric Grant said.
Court documents said Singh founded the Punjabi Devils Motorcycle Club, a Stockton-based gang linked to the Hells Angels, a global outlaw motorcycle group.
Founder of the Hells Angels-affiliated "Punjabi Devils," attempted to sell several illegal weapons to an undercover officer then skipped court, and booked a one-way flight to India in an attempt evade his charges. CBP notified the #FBI. Agents arrested him at SFO. Yesterday, he… pic.twitter.com/fIDZNXjqgT— FBI Sacramento (@FBISacramento) May 13, 2026
Prosecutors said that in June last year, Singh tried to sell several weapons to an undercover officer.
These included a short-barrelled rifle, three assault weapons, three machine gun conversion devices and a revolver.
A search of his home later led to the recovery of more weapons, including a machine gun, another conversion device and a silencer. Officers also found a grenade and a suspected claymore mine, which were destroyed by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad.
Singh had initially faced state charges in San Joaquin County. In July 2025, he failed to appear in court, prompting a warrant for his arrest.
Later that month, authorities were alerted that Singh had booked a flight to India. He was arrested at San Francisco International Airport before he could leave the country.