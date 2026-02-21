‘It would be fine if they took it all’: US envoy Mike Huckabee cites Biblical text to claim Israel’s right to entire Middle East

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee (right) in an interview with former Fox host Tucker Carlson. (Screenshot: X/@TCNetwork)

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Saturday said Israel has the Biblical right to take over what constitutes large swathes of the Middle East.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The former Republican governor made the statement in an interview with American right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson while referring to the Book of Genesis of the Old Testament.

When Tucker asked why Huckabee cited the Book of Genesis three times and questioned if he believed that Israel has the right to take over land in the Middle East, the Baptist minister replied, “It would be fine if they took it all.”

In the episode of the Tucker Carlson Network, the former Fox host pointed out that Huckabee appealed to Genesis 15, which says that God gave Abram the news that his descendants would inherit the land from the rivers Euphrates (running through present-day Iraq and Syria) to the Nile (in Egypt).