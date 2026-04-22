2 Israeli soldiers jailed over smashing of Jesus statue in Lebanon village

Israel Defense Forces say the ‘soldiers’ conduct completely deviated from IDF orders and value’

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 22, 2026 06:35 AM IST First published on: Apr 22, 2026 at 06:35 AM IST
IsraeliTwo Israeli soldiers jailed over smashing of Jesus statue in Lebanon village. (Photo: X/@CNNBrasil)

Two Israel Defense Forces soldiers have been removed from combat duty and jailed for 30 days after one smashed a statue of Jesus in southern Lebanon while the other filmed the act, The Guardian reported.

An image shared on social media showed a soldier using a sledgehammer to strike the head of a crucified Jesus statue in a Christian village near the Israeli border. The incident sparked anger among Christian communities worldwide.

After verifying the image, the military opened an investigation and said the soldiers’ actions “completely deviated from IDF orders and values”. Both soldiers were taken off combat duty and sentenced to military prison.

The investigation also found that six other troops were present but did not intervene. “The remaining troops who stood by have been summoned for clarification discussions,” the army said, adding that further action may follow.

The military said it had reinforced instructions on respecting religious sites and symbols. It also shared an image of a replacement crucifix, saying it had been installed “in full coordination with the local community”.

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Residents said the statue stood outside a home in Debel, a Christian village where some civilians have remained despite the ongoing conflict with Hezbollah.

Benjamin Netanyahu said he was “stunned and saddened” by the incident, while Foreign Minister Gideon Saar apologised “to every Christian whose feelings were hurt”.

The act drew condemnation from church leaders. Pierbattista Pizzaballa expressed “deep indignation” and “unreserved condemnation”, calling it a “grave affront to the Christian faith”.

Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia criticised the act, saying: “Jesus went to southern Lebanon not to destroy, but to heal and perform miracles.”

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The US ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, said “swift, severe, and public consequences are needed”.

Rights groups say such punishments are uncommon. A 2025 report by Action on Armed Violence found that 88% of alleged misconduct cases involving Israeli forces in Gaza and the West Bank were closed or left unresolved.

Christians make up about a third of Lebanon’s population of around 5.5 million. Many have been displaced from southern areas since the conflict escalated in March, Lebanese authorities say.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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