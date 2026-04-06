‘Never returning to former state’: IRGC warns US and Israel of a permanent ‘new order’ in the Strait of Hormuz

The remarks follow moves in Iran’s parliament to advance draft legislation that would impose transit fees, restrict passage for the United States and Israel.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 6, 2026 06:58 AM IST First published on: Apr 6, 2026 at 05:38 AM IST
strait of hormuz, hormuz, iranSeveral nations across the globe are affected due to the blockade on the Strait of Hormuz. (Photo: Marinetraffic website)

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Navy (IRGC) said the Strait of Hormuz will “never return to its former state, especially for the US and Israel.

The statement said Iran is in the final stages of operational preparations for what officials describe as a “new order” in the Gulf.

The remarks follow moves in Iran’s parliament to advance draft legislation that would impose transit fees, restrict passage for the United States and Israel, and limit access for countries enforcing sanctions on Tehran.

Also read India flags ‘unimpeded transit’, 60-nation meet calls for reopening Hormuz

Iranian state media reported that the proposal includes passage fees to be paid in Iran’s national currency, a ban on transit for the US and Israel, and restrictions on countries participating in unilateral sanctions against Iran.

The statement comes days after Iran’s parliament approved draft legislation in committee that proposes new controls on shipping through the strategic waterway.

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According to Iranian media, the plan includes transit fees for vessels passing through the strait, to be paid in Iran’s national currency, as well as a ban on passage for US and Israeli ships. It also proposes restrictions on countries that support unilateral sanctions against Iran.

The draft legislation further outlines provisions related to Iran’s sovereignty over the strait, the role of its armed forces, maritime security, environmental protections and legal coordination with Oman.

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Earlier US President Donald Trump on Sunday stepped up his threat to hit Iran’s critical infrastructure hard if the country’s government doesn’t reopen the Strait of Hormuz by his Monday deadline.

Also read ‘We got him’: Trump confirms rescue of missing US officer from Iran

Trump punctuated his threat with profanity in a social media post Sunday, saying that Tuesday will be “Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran.

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”He also offered details of the rescue of a “seriously wounded and really brave” US service member he identified as a “respected colonel” who was missing since Iran shot down a US F-15E Strike Eagle on Friday. 

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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